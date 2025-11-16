The Kansas City Chiefs are back from their bye week and are going to face the Denver Broncos. However, curious minds — aka the Swifties — want to know if Taylor Swift will be making an appearance.

The Chiefs will be away and playing the Broncos on their home turf — Empower Field at Mile High. Swift has been consistently showing up for home games this season, including making subtle appearances at the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the October 12th game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19, and the last game she attended was the Washington Commanders game on Oct. 27. Noticeably, these were all home games.

It would not be surprising that Swift decides to skip this game, as she has not attended away games this entire season. Her last away game attendance was actually last season, but only because the Chiefs were facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, which took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Swift has also been noticeably absent from broadcast cameras this season, and her walking into Arrowhead Stadium has also gone undocumented. She has also reportedly beefed up security as she and Kelce are now allegedly spending $8 million to ensure both of their saftey.

“The measures at Arrowhead Stadium are important for her,” a source told the US Sun. “She knows she is always the center of attention and wants to avoid that if possible.”

While it's likely that Swift will be cheering her fiancé from the comfort of her home, we won't know for sure until the game begins.

The Chiefs take on the Broncos at 4:25 ET.