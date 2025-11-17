Week 11 was a low-scoring affair, as windy weather and tons of turnovers dominated this week of football. Of the games played during the early and late-afternoon slates, four winners failed to eclipse the 25-point mark, while only three teams scored 35 or more. Even so, ClutchPoints’ Week 12 NFL Power Rankings does have a few changes, even if the top team stayed the same.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 12 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands.

1. Los Angeles Rams (no change)

It was far from a usual performance for the Los Angeles Rams, but their defense intercepted Sam Darnold four times to earn their eighth win of the year. Matthew Stafford found Davante Adams and Colby Parkinson for touchdowns, Kyren Williams ran for 91 yards and a score, and the defense held the Seahawks offense in check for most of the game, helping the Rams remain atop the Week 12 NFL Power Rankings.

2. Indianapolis Colts (Bye Week)

The Indianapolis Colts returned stateside after their Week 11 international win, and their Week 12 bye comes at a great time. With Jonathan Taylor still shouldering a massive workload in the Colts' offense, Indy will continue to count on their potential MVP candidate to continue to anchor their offense as they look to lock up the AFC South here in the next few weeks.

3. New England Patriots (+1)

The New England Patriots helped kick off Week 12 with a win, as their Thursday Night primetime matchup against the New York Jets went their way. Drake Maye threw for 281 yards and a touchdown, but it was the TreVeyon Henderson show once again.

The Ohio State rookie ran for 62 yards, caught five passes for 31 yards, and was responsible for three total touchdowns, two of which were on the ground. The Patriots are hitting their stride, as they moved to 9-2 on the year.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (+3)

It was a quiet showing on offense for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions only saw two total touchdowns scored.

The pace of Sunday’s game played right into the hands of Philly, as they were able to slow things down and turn it into a run-fest, chewing up over 35 minutes of clock. Jason Hurts scored the only PHI touchdown in the win, and the defense stopped the DET offense (and special teams) five times on fourth down attempts in the win.

5. Denver Broncos (+3)

A massive, divisional win for the Denver Broncos helps keep them safely atop the AFC West, as they now sit at 9-2 after beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-19. A game-winning field goal from Wil Lutz pushed Denver across the finish line, as their defense kept the high-powered Kansas City offense quiet.

Bo Nix threw for 295 scoreless yards in the win, RJ Harvey didn’t do much as the lead back (only rushing for 30 yards), and rookie Pat Bryant led the way for Denver pass catchers with five catches for 82 yards in the win.

6. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

A disastrous performance from Darnold bogged the Seattle offense down in Week 11, as they were unable to complete a last-second comeback. A long field goal try from Jason Myers fell short and wide right, capping the comeback effort for the Seahawks.

Darnold’s four interceptions were too much to come back from, as the Jets' version of Darnold resurfaced for the first time this season. Kenneth Walker III racked up 114 total yards and a rushing score, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught nine passes for 105 yards, continuing his role as Darnold's favorite target.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)

A blowout road loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills was likely not on the bingo card for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they looked completely outmatched from the first whistle.

Sean Tucker was the offensive superhero for Tampa Bay, taking 19 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while catching two passes for 34 yards and another score. Rookie Emeka Egbuka (5/40) was mostly held in check, and the 32-point showing from Baker Mayfield and the offense still left a lot to be desired.

8. Buffalo Bills (+2)

Week 11 was a get-right week for the Bills on offense, as Josh Allen and company exorcised quite a few demons in their win over the Buccaneers. Josh Allen was en fuego, throwing for three touchdowns and running for three more, his second-career outburst of three TDs both through the air and on the ground.

Tyrell Shavers exploded to the tune of four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, and James Cook turned 19 touches into 114 total yards (66 receiving) and a rushing score, while Allen threw for 317 yards, three TDs, and two INTs, while running for 40 yards and three TDs.

9. San Francisco 49ers (+3)

A fast start to open the game allowed the San Francisco 49ers to put their Week 11 matchup on cruise control, earning a 41-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals. In Brock Purdy’s return, the former Iowa State Cyclone threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with George Kittle twice for scores.

Christian McCaffrey was once again unstoppable, racking up 121 total yards and three scores, with 40 yards and a TD coming through the air. The offense didn’t skip a beat after inserting Purdy back in, as he and Mac Jones have very similar play styles that allowed for this side of the ball to continue to look the same.

10. Detroit Lions (-1)

The bad side of Jared Goff came out on Sunday Night Football, as the Lions' offense was missing any sort of consistency from its QB. Outside of two 40-yard completions, Goff misfired on most of his targets, completing only 37 percent of his passes.

Goff connected with Jameson Williams on a long score, and Jahmyr Gibbs had five receptions for 107 yards, but Detroit couldn’t string anything together in primetime, dropping to 6-4.

11. Kansas City Chiefs (-8)

Falling to 5-5 on the season, the Chiefs are in an unfamiliar place, looking at the AFC postseason race from the outside. Their two-point road loss to the Broncos makes it even tougher to factor into the divisional race, almost relegating them to making the playoffs as a Wild Card team, unheard of in the Andy Reid era as of late. Their .500 record and 0-5 record in one-score games this year contributed to falling eight spots in the Week 12 NFL Power Rankings.

A comeback win for the Chicago Bears helped them earn a key victory over an NFC North opponent, as they jumped four spots in the Week 12 NFL Power Rankings after a 19-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The offense slogged through the mud all game, as D’Andre Swift was CHI’s yardage leader, with 90 rushing yards on 21 carries, but Swift helped control the pace the game, helping Chicago's offense.

This win catapults the Bears into the top spot in the NFC North, as their 7-3 record puts them above the six-win Lions and Packers. Ben Johnson seems to be the spark plug that this Bears team was missing, it will just be interesting to see if they can keep it up for the rest of the year.

13. Baltimore Ravens (no change)

It was a messy Week 11 for the Baltimore Ravens, as their offense struggled with turnovers and inefficient play against the Cleveland Browns. But a long touchdown run from Mark Andrews swung the game back in Baltimore’s favor, as the Ravens outlasted their AFC North rivals and moved to 5-5 on the year.

Lamar Jackson had a very quiet day, throwing two interceptions and only rushing for 10 yards, but he was picked up by Derrick Henry, who crossed the century mark on the ground (103 yards) and recorded a rushing touchdown in the win.

14. Green Bay Packers (no change)

The wheels almost came off the bus extremely early in Week 11 for the Green Bay Packers, as both Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs left with injuries. But with Love returning, he was able to lead the offense to 27 points and a win, their first in their three recent matchups.

Jacobs is nursing a knee injury, something that he was ruled out for coming out of halftime. All eyes will be on the test results on Monday, which will determine how much time Green Bay’s star running back will miss.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (no change)

Aaron Rodgers suffering a left-hand injury clouds the Week 11 win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the future Hall of Fame QB left PIT’s Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals early and did not return. While Jaylen Warren is the starter in Pittsburgh, it was the Kenneth Gainwell show, as he caught seven passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

All eyes will be on Rodgers’ health moving forward, as Mason Rudolph is the next man up if Rodgers cannot go. The long-time Steelers backup looked good in relief, going 12/16 for 127 yards and a score.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (-5)

On the wrong end of a 31-point blowout, the Los Angeles Chargers looked like a shell of themselves in Week 11, contributing to their sizable tumble in the Week 12 NFL Power Rankings. The offense struggled to put anything together, as Justin Herbert only threw for 81 yards before he was replaced by Trey Lance.

The offensive line was an absolute turnstile yet again, as Herbert was hit and pressured on what felt like every single dropback. If the Chargers want to actually play a part in the AFC playoff race, they have to figure something out when it comes to protecting their franchise quarterback.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2)

The box score for the Jacksonville Jaguars doesn’t show that the offense was efficient enough to earn a 35-6 win, but their Week 11 victory over the Chargers was just that efficient. Trevor Lawrence connected with Tim Patrick for his lone passing score, while Bhayshul Tuten (15/74) and Travis Etienne (19/73) each found paydirt, with Etienne scoring twice in the win.

18. Houston Texans (-1)

While it did take a game-winning field goal from Matthew Wright, the Houston Texans earned a key divisional win over the Tennessee Titans, another divisional win without C.J. Stroud. Davis Mills made another start in place of Stroud, throwing for 274 yards and a score.

Mills peppered Nico Collins with a massive workload once again, as the star wideout caught 9/10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown. Woody Marks showed that he has fully taken over the Houston backfield, earning 18 carries to Nick Chubb’s three, even though Marks averaged less than 2.5 yards per carry.

19. Carolina Panthers (+5)

Week 11 could be seen as the final ascension of Bryce Young into a long-term starter for the Carolina Panthers, as he looked like a full-fledged NFL quarterback against the Falcons. Young went 31/45 for 448 yards and three touchdowns, setting a Panthers franchise record for passing yards, as Carolina jumped five spots in the Week 12 NFL Power Rankings.

Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan was the biggest benefactor of Young’s breakout performance, as he caught eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. This was McMillan’s best showing of his young career, as the Panthers now find themselves in the NFC playoff race at 6-5.

20. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football)

A Monday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders awaits the Dallas Cowboys, as this pits two struggling defenses against each other. Dak Prescott and his plethora of offensive skill players have a great chance at a bounce-back performance in Week 11, something that would help turn the 3-5-1 start around for the Cowboys.

21. Minnesota Vikings (-3)

A poor, first-quarter showing from J.J. McCarthy put the Vikings behind the eight ball early, something they did come back from late. However, a late field goal from Cairo Santos gave the Bears the win in Week 11, as the Vikings continue to struggle.

McCarthy only threw for 150 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, as he completed only 50 percent of his passes in the loss. McCarthy’s lone passing score was to Jordan Addison, as Justin Jefferson only hauled in five of nine targets for 61 scoreless yards.

22. Miami Dolphins (+1)

Another week, another impressive showing from De’Von Achane, as the Dolphins are now sitting at 4-7 after their Week 11 win. Achane ran for 120 yards and caught all five passes for 45 yards in Miami’s win, checking in as the second-leading rusher for the Dolphins. It was a quiet game through the air, as Tua Tagovailoa only threw for 171 scoreless yards, but it was enough to lead the offense to the win.

23. Washington Commanders (-2)

The Washington Commanders started off the Sunday slate of Week 11 with an international loss, as they dropped their overtime matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 16-13. Marcus Mariota looked solid after making another start in place of Jayden Daniels, as he threw for 213 yards and a touchdown, but a costly interception in overtime gave the Dolphins all they needed for their game-winning score.

Deebo Samuel found the end zone yet again, catching seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Chris Rodriguez led the three-headed attack from the backfield, racking up 85 total yards (79 rushing) on 16 touches.

24. Atlanta Falcons (-2)

It was quite the struggle for the Falcons in Week 11, as they lost in overtime to the Panthers, 30-27, dropping two spots in the Week 12 NFL Power Rankings. While it was business as usual at the office for Bijan Robinson and Drake London, the rest of the offense struggled to get anything going, resulting in their seventh loss of the year.

Robinson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and London caught seven passes for 119 yards, but Michael Penix Jr. struggled all game, only throwing for 175 yards before a knee injury forced him from the game.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

The surging Bengals offense came back down to Earth in Week 11, as Joe Flacco only threw for 199 yards in the loss to Pittsburgh. With his connection with Ja’Marr Chase suffering as well (three catches for 30 yards), Tee Higgins caught another touchdown from Flacco, his fourth consecutive game with a touchdown and his fifth in his last four games.

26. New Orleans Saints (Bye Week)

The New Orleans Saints were on bye in Week 12, giving rookie Tyler Shough extra time to figure out his starting role. Having stepped into the QB1 spot last week for the first time, Shough looked solid in NO’s upset win over the Panthers, injecting a bit of life into a struggling offense.

27. New York Giants (no change)

Jameis Winston struggled to get much going against the Packers in Week 11, committing two, fourth-quarter turnovers that ended any shot of the New York Giants earning an upset win. Winston, who stepped in for the injured Jaxson Dart, threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, but threw an interception in the end zone and fumbled on the final play of the game.

28. Arizona Cardinals (no change)

The Arizona Cardinals were unable to dig themselves out of an early, 14-point deficit in Week 11, failing to put up much of a fight against the 49ers. Jacoby Brissett set an NFL record, as his 47 completions were the most in a game in the history of the sport.

Jacoby Brissett just completed 47 passes in a game – the most in NFL history. There have never been this many green dots on one field. pic.twitter.com/7vgWyqdrcw — Underdog (@Underdog) November 17, 2025

With Marvin Harrison Jr. missing Week 11, Brissett peppered Michael Wilson with a WR1 workload, and Wilson responded with 15 receptions for 185 yards on 18 targets. The running game was a struggle once again, as the trio of Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter, and Emari Demercado combined for 38 rushing yards, with Demercado leaving Sunday’s game early with an ankle injury.

29. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Week 11 was the first regular-season action for rookie QB Shedeur Sanders, and his debut was anything but memorable. Stepping in for the injured Dillon Gabriel, Sanders only completed 25 percent of his passes (4/16), throwing an interception and losing a fumble in the process.

If Gabriel does not clear concussion protocol in time for Week 12, Sanders would be making his first NFL start against the Raiders.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)

The Raiders are hosting the final game of Week 11, as their matchup against the Cowboys should be an interesting one. Geno Smith and the offense need to do a better job of getting Brock Bowers involved in the game plan, as he is far and away the team’s best offensive skill player.

31. New York Jets (+1)

The Jets showed some life in their TNF matchup with the Patriots, as Justin Fields rebounded from his ugly Week 10 performance. While only throwing for 116 yards in the loss, Fields ran and threw for a score, connecting with newcomer John Metchie for Metchie’s first TD as a member of the Jets.

32. Tennessee Titans (-1)

The offensive struggles continue for the Titans, as Cam Ward and the passing game still cannot get things figured out, contributing to their fall into the basement of ClutchPoints' Week 12 NFL Power Rankings. TEN’s Week 11 loss to the Texans was another example of their offensive shortcomings, although Ward did lead a game-tying scoring drive late in the game.

Ward made it two games in a row without throwing an interception, and although he did lose a fumble, Ward showed some promise in the loss.