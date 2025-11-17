The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 season is unraveling. And Patrick Mahomes blamed himself for that following the Denver Broncos' walk-off victory Sunday.

Kansas City fell to 5-5 overall — and now received a 10% chance to win the AFC West. That means the Chiefs' chance of an unprecedented 10th straight division title is officially in jeopardy.

Mahomes gained responsibility for sparking Kansas City's string of division, conference and Super Bowl wins. He's created the league's most talked about current dynasty alongside Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, etc.

But Mahomes admitted that he's human after all — casting blame on himself for KC's rough start.

What Patrick Mahomes said after Broncos vs. Chiefs

Mahomes stood at the podium after throwing for 29-of-45 passing for 276 yards, one touchdown but one interception.

Article Continues Below

“I think we're really talented and we've got a lot of great players, but it's about being more consistent. I think it starts with me,” Mahomes said to reporters. “There's times where I'm firing and we're moving the ball down the field at ease. But there's times where we go in spurts where I miss a throw or a [pass]-protection call. We haven't been consistent enough to win games. It starts with me.”

A relative unknown cornerback across the league named Ja'Quan McMillian frustrated Mahomes too. Except the CB sacked Mahomes twice — plus hit this new franchise mark:

First CB in franchise history to record two sacks and an interception in a game. 😤@Island2_1 x #KCvsDEN pic.twitter.com/TV5A156bGe — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 17, 2025

Mahomes managed to throw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter. But KC never gained a first down after that score with Denver forcing two three-and-outs.

Denver grabbed a commanding four-game division lead on the Chiefs. Kansas City's own division title chances took a major blow, with Mahomes handling all the blame.