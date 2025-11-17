While their Week 11 loss was disappointing, there was one highlight: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke the franchise's regular season touchdown record, which got his former teammate Tyreek Hill hyped.

Hill responded to the New Heights podcast's post about Kelce's achievement. He simply replied, “Goat,” calling Kelce the greatest of all time.

Goat

With his last touchdown against the Denver Broncos, Kelce scored his 84th touchdown in the regular season with the Chiefs. He broke his tie with Priest Holmes for the franchise record. Fellow tight end Tony Gonzalez is third on the list with 76 touchdowns.

Travis Kelce's latest Chiefs record

In Week 11, Kelce broke another Chiefs franchise record with his 84th touchdown. He already holds other franchise records, such as the most career receptions.

Even if this is Kelce's final year in the NFL, he is going out with a bang. He already has more touchdown catches (four) than he did in 2024 (three). If he keeps pace, he will finish the season with over 1,000 yards, a mark he hasn't hit since 2022.

So far, through 10 games, Kelce has 50 catches and 631 yards. He is the team's leading receiver, with Hollywood Brown behind him with 429 receiving yards.

The Chiefs are currently reeling after back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and Broncos. They now sit at 5-5, and they are in third place in the AFC West. The margin for error is thin if this team hopes to make the postseason. They are coming off a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

Following the loss, Kelce contemplated his future. While he could have retired, he opted to come back to the Chiefs for at least one more season. Fans will have to wait and see what he does next.

They will now face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. The Colts are one of the best teams in the AFC, and they are led by Daniel Jones, who is having a career year.