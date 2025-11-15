The Kansas City Chiefs received a positive update on their star wide receiver Xavier Worthy ahead of their Week 11 road matchup against the Denver Broncos. After a minor ankle injury limited him in Thursday’s practice, Worthy returned to full participation on Friday and is now cleared to play, with no injury designation for Sunday.

Worthy has already missed a pair of games this season after suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers when he collided with tight end Travis Kelce.

Kansas City has found it challenging to win without their first-round pick (No. 28) in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas, finishing 1-2 in those games, while going 4-3 when he was active. Despite a secondary role behind Rashee Rice in the receiving corps, the 22-year-old has been productive when healthy, recording 24 receptions for 256 yards and a touchdown through seven games, with an average of 10.7 yards per catch on 40 targets.

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs enter the contest at 5-4, coming off a 28-21 defeat to the Buffalo Bills before their bye week. A win in Denver would be important for Andy Reid’s squad, as the Broncos currently lead the AFC West at 8-2, followed by the 7-3 Chargers. Lagging 3½ games behind the division leader could put Kansas City in a difficult position, making Sunday’s matchup essentially a must-win to keep alive their nine-year streak of AFC West championships.

Apart from Worthy, left tackle Josh Simmons, who has been away from action since Week 5 due to a personal matter, is also cleared to play, while running back Isiah Pacheco remains out with a knee injury.

The game will get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field.