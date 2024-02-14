Patrick Mahomes proved he is anything but regular.

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating a hard-fought Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Patrick Mahomes was central to Kansas City's success, as the QB led a game-winning OT drive. However, some 49ers defenders downplayed Mahomes' ability during the game.

49ers defenders were humbled by Patrick Mahomes' game-winning Chiefs drive

A handful of 49ers defenders were chatting on the bench after a successful possession against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Ji'Ayir Brown intercepted one of Mahomes' misdirected passes during the third quarter. Thus, some San Francisco defenders thought they had the QB figured out.

“That is just a regular quarterback. Ain't nothing different. [Other teams] just ain't been catching [Mahomes] passes,” veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. appeared to say via Red Tribe Cinema. Surely, the 35-year-old understood the threat Mahomes posed and was likely just trying to hype his teammates up.

Nevertheless, Mahomes proved he was anything but regular. He led the Chiefs to a game-winning touchdown that granted the franchise its third Super Bowl in five years. The 28-year-old finished the matchup with 333 passing yards and two TDs.

It appears Kansas City is on a quest to become one of the greatest NFL dynasties of all time. Mahomes confirmed this after KC's impressive win.

“We're not done. We've got a young team and we're gonna keep this going,” Mahomes said following Super Bowl 58. Head coach Andy Reid also seems to agree after he told reporters he was not quite ready to retire yet.

All in all, until someone knocks them down, the Chiefs look to continue to be the team to beat in the NFL.