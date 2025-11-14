Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco initially suffered a knee injury in the 28-7 Week 8 win over the Washington Commanders. He has not played since that contest, and that appears to be the case for Week 11 when Kansas City takes on the Denver Broncos.

Pacheco, who is 26 years old, is officially ruled out for Sunday's contest, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will be his second game missed since sustaining the injury.

“Chiefs ruled out RB Isiah Pacheco for Sunday's game against the Broncos.”

Article Continues Below

The franchise was hopeful that the fourth-year pro would return to action after the Week 10 bye. Unfortunately, Pacheco was unable to participate in practice throughout the week leading up to the game against the Broncos. With Isiah Pacheco officially ruled out, the Chiefs will likely lean on Kareem Hunt in the running game. Meanwhile, Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell could see some opportunities as well.

As of now, it doesn't appear that Pacheco will be placed on the IR. So, there is hope he can return sooner, rather than later. However, injuries have plagued him in two consecutive seasons now, as the star running back missed 10 games in the 2024-25 campaign due to a fractured fibula.

Through eight games played this season, Isiah Pacheco seemed to have a hold on the starting running back position, while Kareem Hunt stepped in as a change-of-pace back. So far this season, Pacheco has recorded 329 rushing yards and two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). His 44.1 yards per game average this season is currently the lowest of his career.