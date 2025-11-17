It's no secret that former Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill roots for the team that drafted him, as made clear with his praise of quarterback Patrick Mahomes during their Week 11 game.

Hill posted on X, formerly Twitter, during the Chiefs' most recent game against the Denver Broncos, praising the way Mahomes was passing.

“Pat feeling good slinging the rock today,” Hill wrote, “love to see them taking shots.”

However, one of his former teammates, Gehrig Dieter, saw right through this. “Man is trying to come back to KC,” Dieter responded.

This is not the first time Hill has shown his love for his former team. When former Chiefs star Mecole Hardman signed with the Buffalo Bills, one of their biggest rivals, Hill said he “went to the opps,” indicating his allegiance to Kansas City.

Is Tyreek Hill trying to rejoin Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Only Hill knows his true intentions with his social media posts. However, he has been very high on Mahomes and the Chiefs in recent years after leaving them in 2022.

Since Hill left the team, Mahomes and the Chiefs have been to three Super Bowls, winning two of them. Despite Hill's impact on the early part of Mahomes' career, he has continued being great since.

The Chiefs are reeling right now, though. They are 5-5 after losing to the Denver Broncos following their bye week. They will now have a tough stretch against the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Chargers over the next month.

Their most recent loss was devastating, as the Broncos kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. They have lost two of their three divisional games this season. If they hope to make the playoffs, they will have to win more of those matchups going forward.

During his time with the Chiefs, Hill won one Super Bowl and was named First-team All-Pro three times. He was a Pro Bowler in all of his seasons with them, and he had four seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. In 2020, he had nearly 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air.