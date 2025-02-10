The Kansas City Chiefs were not able to make history at Super Bowl 59, taking a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. The Chiefs never stood a chance, and neither side of the ball could get any momentum going until the game was ultimately decided. On offense, Patrick Mahomes seemed to be pressured on almost every single play, and you could barely get a clean pocket for his receivers.

In what could've been the last game of his career, Travis Kelce only had four catches for 39 yards. It was obvious that he was hurt about the loss, and cameras showed him leaving the Super Bowl by himself. Kelce has a lot to think about when it comes to his future, but it seems like he still has some game left in the tank.

Nonetheless, if this is Kelce's end, he's given the Chiefs some amazing years and helped them win multiple Super Bowls.

Is Travis Kelce done playing with the Chiefs?

After the game, Patrick Mahomes spoke about Travis Kelce and what he thinks the future might hold for him.

“I'll let Travis make that decision on his own, man,” Mahomes said. “He's given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. … He's done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. … He'll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own.”

Kelce will most likely take all the time that he needs, and whether he decides to retire or come back, the Chiefs will be satisfied with either choice. Before the game, there had already been talks about what Kelce might do after this game, and it seems like he isn't ready to hang up the jersey.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

Things can definitely change over the course of the year, and it will be interesting to see what Kelce decides to do.