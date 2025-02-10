The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they were well on their way to winning a third consecutive Super Bowl. It seemed as though the stars were aligning for them, what with the Chiefs pulling off multiple escape acts on their way to the big game. But then Travis Kelce and company fell flat on Super Bowl Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles dominating them with an outstanding first half en route to a 40-22 defeat for Kansas City that was even more lopsided than the final score would indicate.

The Eagles put the entire Chiefs offense on lock, with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes being unable to muster much of anything at the point of attack. Kansas City had just 23 total yards gained in the first half, conceding more points to the Eagles (24) than they had yards. Kelce pointed out what went wrong for the Chiefs as they see their three-peat hopes go up in smoke.

“Couldn't get it going offensively. I mean, they just got after us on all three phases. And then on top of that, you know, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense. Not taking advantage of the play call. You don't lose like that without everything going bad,” Kelce said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “We haven’t played that bad all year.”

And what a bad time it was for the Chiefs to put up that terrible of a stinker. In the biggest game of the season, they faltered, and all they could do now is acknowledge the reality that they will have to go at it again next season.

No escape act for the Chiefs this time around on Super Bowl Sunday

As the old sports adage goes, it ain't over until it's over. The same was true for the Eagles on Sunday night. The Chiefs have been able to find ways to win despite not being at their best all season long, but that run came to an end on Super Bowl 59.

While the second half was noticeably better for the Chiefs, it was simply too late for them to do much of anything. Travis Kelce admitted that the entire team couldn't find the spark to get them going when the game was still within reach.

“Just couldn't find that spark, couldn't find that momentum,” Kelce added. “This one's gonna hurt. Let it hurt and figure out how to get better because of it.”