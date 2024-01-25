Meanwhile, U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff hopes for positive change with potential WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

Women's tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova openly criticized the idea of hosting the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia. The former on-court rivals argued in a recent Washington Post op-ed, that such a move would signify a regression, not progress, in women’s sports.

The debate in the tennis community has intensified, mirroring discussions in other sports about engaging with Saudi Arabia, a nation grappling with human rights concerns. Critics point out the continued discrimination against women in many aspects of life and the criminalization of homosexuality in the country.

“Taking a tournament there would represent a significant step backward, to the detriment not just of women’s sport, but women,” said Evert and Navratilova, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. “We hope this changes someday, hopefully within the next five years. If so, we would endorse engagement there.”

Saudi Arabia, aiming to diversify its economy and improve its international image, has recently begun hosting significant sports events. This includes the men's Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah and discussions about the potential relocation of the prestigious WTA Finals to the country. Additionally, tennis star Rafael Nadal has taken on an ambassador role for the Saudi Tennis Federation, with plans to establish a tennis academy there.

Evert and Navratilova, who have both clinched 18 Grand Slam singles titles, stressed that bringing a major women's tennis event to Saudi Arabia would be detrimental to the cause of women's rights.

“There should be a healthy debate over whether ‘progress’ and ‘engagement’ is really possible,” Evert and Navratilova wrote in The Washington Post op-ed piece. “Or whether staging a Saudi crown-jewel tournament would involve players in an act of sportswashing merely for the sake of a cash influx.”

Billie Jean King doesn't agree with Chris Evert's, Martina Navratilova's concerns

Contrasting views exist within the tennis world. Billie Jean King, a founder of the WTA and an advocate for equal rights, believes in the power of engagement to bring about change. She supports the idea of entering Saudi Arabia to promote progress.

“I’m a huge believer in engagement,” King said. “I don’t think you really change unless you engage. … How are we going to change things if we don’t engage?”

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has initiated social reforms in recent years, such as allowing women to drive and reducing male guardianship laws. These changes mark a significant shift in a country where gender segregation and strict dress codes were once the norm. However, the harsh stance against LGBTQ+ rights and advocacy remains a critical concern.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff has also expressed reservations, hoping that if the WTA does venture into Saudi Arabia, it will lead to meaningful engagement and improvement in local conditions.

“I know the situation there isn’t great. Definitely don’t support the situation there,” U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff said this week at the Australian Open, “but I hope that if we do decide to go there, I hope that we’re able to make change there and improve the quality there and engage in the local communities and make a difference.”