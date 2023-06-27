Nick Kyrgios has given his approval of Saudi Arabia getting involved in the sport of tennis.

It was recently reported that the Gulf nation were in talks with the ATP Tour to acquire a stake using their Public Investment Fund.

It potentially signals the latest foray into the sports world from Saudi Arabia as they are currently making splashes in football and are already a major part of boxing, F1 and now, golf.

And while some are against the nation for sportswashing and their human rights record, as far as Kyrgios is concerned, Saudi Arabia being a part of tennis means more money for the players.

So with that said, he's all for their involvement.

“FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰”

It's worth noting that Nick Kyrgios took part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this past December. The prize money for the tournament, eventually won by Taylor Fritz, was $1 million — a very lucrative amount for an exhibition.

Kyrgios notably chose to play in the tournament over representing Australia at the Davis Cup because of the financial incentives.

“At this point of my career, I’ll always do what’s best for me,” he said (via Eurosport). “I can travel around the world playing exhibitions around this time of year for six figures – you know, I feel I put myself in that position – so it’s an easy one for me.

“I’ll easily take time with my family and my girlfriend and enjoy experiences around the world and earn that type of money rather than play a week away in something where I wouldn’t be able to be with my girlfriend and I’m not getting paid that well. [That] doesn’t really make sense to me and my progression as an athlete.”