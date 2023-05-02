The New York Rangers are out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after falling to the New Jersey Devils in Game 7. And one Rangers veteran player putting the blame on his shoulders.

New York forward Chris Kreider spoke to the media after the game. He told the media that he accepts responsibility for his mistakes in the crucial win-or-go-home contest.

“Personally I feel responsible for some of the goals they scored. Being a veteran guy, I’m supposed to be defensively responsible,” Kreider said. “Can’t be on the ice for all 4 goals and hurt us like that.”

Kreider was on the ice for all four Devils goals on Monday. However, he also played a big role for the Rangers in this series and has played a big role for a long time. This series saw Kreider become New York’s all-time playoff goals leader.

In the end, though, the Rangers are out of the playoffs. A major disappointment after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals last playoff campaign. And it’s an exit that is sure to beg a few questions this offseason.

It also continues decades of playoff misery for Rangers fans. New York last won the Stanley Cup in 1994, defeating the Vancouver Canucks. They last advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014, losing to the Los Angeles Kings.

Had they defeated the Devils in Game 7, Kreider and the Rangers would have faced the Carolina Hurricanes. Instead, they head home with questions needing to be answered and changes potentially occurring up and down the roster.