3 reasons teams must trade for Suns’ Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns are rumored to be interested in trading point guard Chris Paul following their playoff elimination. There are a number of potential landing destinations, but possible suitors may also display hesitancy given CP3’s age and injury history. At 38-years old, Paul isn’t the same-caliber of superstar he once was. That said, Paul is still a valuable player and shouldn’t be overlooked this offseason.

If the Suns do indeed decide to trade Paul, teams in need of a point guard should attempt to acquire him. Let’s take a look at three reasons why Chris Paul is still a valuable trade asset.

Chris Paul’s stats are still impressive

CP3’s scoring output has dwindled in recent years. His career points per game average stands at just under 18, but he averaged only 13.9 points per contest during the 2022-23 campaign with the Suns. Teams wouldn’t be trading for a scoring-first point guard in Chris Paul though.

He still posted just under nine assists per game even though he was limited to 59 contests during the regular season. Paul also contributes on the boards more than one may imagine, averaging 4.3 rebounds per game this past season.

He’s always been a pesky defender, averaging 2.1 steals per game for his career. Despite being in his late 30’s, Paul was still able to record 1.5 steals per game in 2022-23.

In terms of scoring, we mentioned how his points per game have dropped off. However, he also took a career low field goal attempts this past season. When Paul shoots the ball, he makes every attempt count. CP3 finished the regular season with quality 44 percent field goal and 37.5 three-point percentages.

Leadership and motivation

Chris Paul is well-regarded as a leader. Whether you like him or not, he’s never been willing to back down from that responsibility. Countless teammates over the years have referred to Paul in this regard.

Kemba Walker called Paul’s leadership “special” a couple of years ago. Mike D’Antoni once explained how Chris Paul’s mindset is what makes him a winner.

“That’s who Chris Paul is,” D’Antoni said, via ESPN. “When times are tough — and he knew times were tough — he had to find even more within himself, and he did. That’s why he’s one of the best. He just has an unbelievable spirit that won’t let you lose.”

Additionally, Paul is hungry for a championship. Chris Paul understands what it takes to win games, but he hasn’t been able to bring home an NBA Finals trophy. With the clock on his career ticking, Paul is going to do whatever it takes to win a championship.

Potentially undervalued

Between Chris Paul’s talent and leadership, he still brings plenty to the table. Given his age though, there’s a chance that the Suns may undervalue him. As a result, a team that trades for Paul may not need to surrender too much in a deal.

Acquiring an All-Star point guard like CP3 to help lead a team for a possibly lower-than-expected price will catch the attention of general managers around the league.

Final thoughts

Again, Chris Paul can’t single-handedly guide a team to the NBA Finals. But he tends to receive more criticism than what is truly warranted. Paul is still a valuable player and can be an important part of a winning franchise. Point guard-starved teams must consider trading for Chris Paul if the Suns do make him available.