The Phoenix Suns’ recent front office and coaching staff moves have gained attention across the NBA, and none more so than from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. In response to the Suns hiring former Michigan State star Mateen Cleaves as a player development coach, Green reposted the news to his Instagram Story with a blunt and direct endorsement:

“Because it makes the most sense! Watch!”

The move represents a continuation of Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s strategy to build a culture-driven franchise, especially crucial in the context of the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which has introduced stricter salary cap regulations. These new financial constraints have dramatically reshaped the NBA offseason.

Draymond Green expressed his frustration with the state of free agency in a post on Threads:

“I’m sitting in my mancave having a conversation with my wife. Baffled at the fact that NBA free agency is over. Quite frankly, it never really started. One can only point to the “New CBA” and the 2nd apron (hard cap) for absolutely putting an end to Free Agency as we once knew it.”

He went on to criticize players’ lack of awareness of the new market:

“Sadly, I sit here and watch so many players overplay the market and not understand what they are up against with the new rules. Which leads me to trying to understand the unstaggering percentage of guys that has no idea of THE BUSINESS they are apart of.”

In response, ESPN front office analyst Bobby Marks offered a counterpoint on Twitter/X:

“I respect @Money23Green but disagree that the apron rules has ended free agency. Why free agency has shrunk is because nearly 50 potential free agents this summer decided that guaranteed money was too valuable and signed extensions. The change in extension rules in this CBA allow players more earning power.”

In the midst of this evolving league landscape, the Suns' hiring of Mateen Cleaves stands out as a culturally driven decision. Cleaves, the 2000 Final Four Most Outstanding Player and former 14th overall NBA Draft pick, has maintained a close relationship with Ishbia since their time together at Michigan State.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, Cleaves will focus on “leadership, motivation, and overall player development.” The role mirrors his previous work as a leadership coach for Ishbia’s company, United Wholesale Mortgage, where he’s been employed since 2019.

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade, speaking on The Timeout podcast, praised the hiring of Cleaves:

“Mateen is somebody you want in your locker room. He’s a winner. You want a winner and you want somebody who can get in somebody’s face and tell them like it is, not somebody who has to whisper behind their back.”

The Phoenix Suns also made another important staff addition, hiring Jesse Mermuys, a respected assistant coach with past stints at the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, and, most recently, the Orlando Magic. Mermuys has also led Summer League teams for both the Raptors and the Magic.

Phoenix has continued to lean into staffers with ties to Michigan State. In May, Brian Gregory, a former MSU assistant coach, was named general manager. In June, former Spartan staffer Jordan Ott was hired as the team’s new head coach. Additionally, DeMarre Carroll is set to lead the team’s Summer League squad.