The Dallas Wings are doing everything they can to remain competitive, but they're beginning to see another season of growing pains for their young core. It's sometimes the price you have to pay in order to lock up to No. 1 overall Draft pick in the first place, but rookie Paige Bueckers is confident in bringing this franchise back to prominence. In their recent game against the Phoenix Mercury, Bueckers rocked a pair of Nike Book 1 sneakers paying homage to another Phoenix star.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Paige Bueckers signed to Nike back in 2023 as a part of her NIL deal while playing at UConn. She ultimately became the first college player to have her own PE colorway in the form of the Nike GT Hustle 3, a very promising sign that Nike intends to give both her and Fever guard Caitlin Clark their own upcoming signature models.

Nevertheless, Bueckers still has all the perks of a Nike athlete and recently cashed-in on her deal by grabbing a pair of Devin Booker's signature Nike Book 1. Bueckers wore the Phoenix-themed colorway during a road game against the Mercury.

Article Continues Below

Paige Bueckers rocks the Nike Book 1 “All-Star”


The “All-Star” colorway of the Nike Book 1 pays homage to the 1995 NBA All-Star game in Phoenix, known for the iconic uniforms designed for the East and West squads and still remain relevant today. Devin Booker wore the colorway as a player exclusive during the last NBA season, but Nike went ahead an released the shoes to the public just a few months later. It was one of many Phoenix-inspired colorways dropped as the Nike Book 1 continues to gain popularity.

Paige Bueckers finished the game with 11 points, three assists, and two rebounds during a 102-72 loss. The Dallas Wings still have a long way to go if they want to compete, but it's certain that Paige Bueckers will soon become the star they are hoping for. We could be in for her signature sneakers sooner than later as well.

More Sneakers News
Tyrese Maxey New Balance, New Balance Hesi Low v2, New Balance 1906R
76ers’ Tyrese Maxey debuts New Balance signature sneaker packDominik Zawartko ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Dallas Wings during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena.
Sky’s Angel Reese promises ‘crazy colorways’ for new signature shoeRishav Bhat ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the second half of a WNBA game against the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena.
Sky’s Angel Reese recreates NBA 2K26 cover in new signature shoe vs. WingsRishav Bhat ·
Angel Reese, Reebok, Angel Reese 1 release, Angel Reese Reebok
Sky’s Angel Reese, Reebok unveil the Angel Reese 1 signature shoeDominik Zawartko ·
Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 Magic, Nike Air Max Uptempo release, Orlando Magic
‘Magic’ Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 release August 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Nike Giannis Freak 7, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nike, Nike Giannis release
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s upcoming Nike Giannis Freak 7 releaseDominik Zawartko ·