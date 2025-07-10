The Dallas Wings are doing everything they can to remain competitive, but they're beginning to see another season of growing pains for their young core. It's sometimes the price you have to pay in order to lock up to No. 1 overall Draft pick in the first place, but rookie Paige Bueckers is confident in bringing this franchise back to prominence. In their recent game against the Phoenix Mercury, Bueckers rocked a pair of Nike Book 1 sneakers paying homage to another Phoenix star.

Paige Bueckers signed to Nike back in 2023 as a part of her NIL deal while playing at UConn. She ultimately became the first college player to have her own PE colorway in the form of the Nike GT Hustle 3, a very promising sign that Nike intends to give both her and Fever guard Caitlin Clark their own upcoming signature models.

Nevertheless, Bueckers still has all the perks of a Nike athlete and recently cashed-in on her deal by grabbing a pair of Devin Booker's signature Nike Book 1. Bueckers wore the Phoenix-themed colorway during a road game against the Mercury.

Paige Bueckers rocks the Nike Book 1 “All-Star”

Paige Bueckers broke out the “95 All-Star” Book 1s in Phoenix 🏜️ @paigebueckers1 @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/8z81904h9P — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet



The “All-Star” colorway of the Nike Book 1 pays homage to the 1995 NBA All-Star game in Phoenix, known for the iconic uniforms designed for the East and West squads and still remain relevant today. Devin Booker wore the colorway as a player exclusive during the last NBA season, but Nike went ahead an released the shoes to the public just a few months later. It was one of many Phoenix-inspired colorways dropped as the Nike Book 1 continues to gain popularity.

Paige Bueckers finished the game with 11 points, three assists, and two rebounds during a 102-72 loss. The Dallas Wings still have a long way to go if they want to compete, but it's certain that Paige Bueckers will soon become the star they are hoping for. We could be in for her signature sneakers sooner than later as well.