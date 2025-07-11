The Phoenix Suns are gearing up for the start of the NBA Summer League. The crown jewel of their Summer League roster is Khaman Maluach, their rookie center out of Duke, who they drafted with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Maluach will bring some much-needed size and versatility to the Suns' frontcourt, and he finally gets to take the court for the first time for Phoenix in the Summer League.

The notion that Maluach gets to take the court and play in the NBA Summer League was something that he could not even contain his excitement about. He told the Arizona Republic Suns Beat Reporter, Duane Rankin, that it's a dream come true and still surreal to see his picture on the concourse at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas.

Maluach's one quote to Rankin was, “That's crazy.”

The former Duke Blue Devil was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team last season at Duke, averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks with a 71.2% field goal percentage from the field. He ranked sixth in college basketball in offensive rebound percentage at 16.5% and 2-point percentage at 75.4%.

His size and versatility made NBA scouts salivate over the potential he could bring to the league. He is 7-foot-2, weighs 250 pounds, and has a 7-foot-6 3/4-inch wingspan.

At 18 years old, Maluach has a long way to go, especially in the NBA. However, the South Sudanese native was a beast at Duke and showcased his talent, which was highlighted by him scoring in double-digits 17 times.

He is also dazzling among his new teammates and has immediately made a big impression on the Phoenix Suns roster.

“Khaman is super special at 18,” Suns forward Ryan Dunn said. “Him flying around, talking, being the loudest one on the floor, being able to guard and switch, and being so active is great on the defensive end. He shot the three, and how he has been shooting has been great. Pick and pop, corner 3s, he is confident and looks good. He is just being aggressive. I can only tell him to keep doing what he is doing.”

Maluach is one of the key pieces in a retooled roster for new head coach Jordan Ott. He is exactly what the Suns need in rim-running and shot-blocking after some abysmal play from Phoenix's frontcourt in recent years.

“The vertical spacing that he has above the rim, the overall size, and the rim protection, you can feel it every second he is out there,” Jordan Ott said. “… We're learning more about him, just like he is learning more about our system and his teammates, but he has been great.”