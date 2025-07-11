The Phoenix Suns were certain of two things entering the offseason: significant changes were needed and keeping Devin Booker was a top priority. They have already completed both objectives, with the second one officially getting checked off this week. The news broke on Wednesday that the 2022 All-NBA First-Team selection was signing a two-year, $145 million contract extension, and the team officially announced it on Thursday.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia went one step further, expressing his appreciation for what Booker has given to the franchise and city over the last decade.

“Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns, representing the best of our organization, our community and our future,” the billionaire businessman said in a statement. “As the team's all-time leading scorer, his on-court achievements are unparalleled and the result of his relentless preparation and unwavering pursuit of excellence. His character, leadership and “I'll do it” mentality define the standards and culture we uphold.

“Moreover, his connection with our fans is unique – his impact resonates across the Valley, and his tireless efforts in supporting Arizona's youth and families reflect the deep community bond we cherish.”

Those words encapsulate why No. 1 is still in Phoenix. He is the face of the franchise and a homegrown talent who has entertained fans since 2015. It is one thing to trade future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, but shipping out the man who arguably defines this era of Suns basketball, despite potentially being the practical move, would devastate an entire fan base.

Devin Booker and the Suns have shared a lot

Booker has been with this squad through an agonizing rebuild, its first NBA Finals appearance in 28 years and a failed super-team experiment. The 28-year-old has experienced painful lows and exuberant highs during his career, bonding him to the passionate fan base that has gone through similar emotions.

Now, he is committed to Phoenix through the 2029-30 campaign. A trade is still possible down the line, but both sides have made it clear that they want this marriage to last.

Booker's allegiance is especially appreciated during this frustrating yet necessary transitional phase. Durant is on the Houston Rockets and Bradley Beal will likely become a free agent once both parties agree to a buyout. The four-time All-Star will ideally provide invaluable stability while the Suns try to figure out a path forward in the unforgiving Western Conference.

Devin Booker will lead a vastly different squad that includes Jalen Green, veterans Dillon Brooks and Grayson Allen and new centers Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach. There will be challenges aplenty on the road ahead, but this beloved guard is the person the Suns community wants in the driver's seat.