One more round... This time in English.

Chris Rock is set to direct the remake of the 2020 Danish film Another Round, Deadline exclusively reported.

The black-comedy film was directed and co-written by Thomas Vinterberg and won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film in 2021 as well as the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language. The film starred Mads Mikkelsen who was nominated for a BAFTA Best Leading Actor Award.

The movie will be produced by Appian Way and Makeready for Fifth Season. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson are producing the film for Appian, with Brad Weston and Collin Creighton for Makeready. A draft of the script has been written by Stuart Bloomberg. Production will hire a new writer to work with Rock.

Rock has prioritized directing in recent years. This project will add to his directing credit along with the upcoming Universal Pictures feature adaptation of King: A Life, a based on the 2023 novel written by Jonathan Eig about Martin Luther King Jr. The comedian is also writing an as-yet-untitled script with Peter Rice attached to produce.

Rock's first major directing credit was 2014's Top Five, which he also wrote. It topped the 2014 Toronto Film Festival's most wanted movie, and the world rights went to Paramount Pictures.

He also directed the 2003 movie Heads of State and 2007's I Think I Love My Wife. In the TV space, Rock has won four Primetime Emmys, and has earned three Grammys.

Another Round follows a group of high school teachers who decide to conduct an experiment: consume alcohol on a daily basis. They base this experiment on their theory that one needs to maintain a certain alcohol level in order to boost one's creativity and happiness.