A new biopic about Martin Luther King Jr. is coming from Universal, Chris Rock, and Steven Spielberg.

Deadline is reporting that Universal is optioning the rights to Jonathan Eig's biography, King: A Life. Rock will direct and produce the film, with Spielberg serving as a producer. Amblin Partners and Kristie Macosko Krieger will also produce. Ryan Jones, Senior Vice President of Production Development at Universal will oversee the project for the studio.

Chris Rock is known for his SNL work and roles in the Madagascar series, The Longest Yard, Spiral, and Amsterdam. Of course, he also created the hit TV show, Everybody Hates Chris. He's also won numerous Grammys for his stand up comedy albums. Throughout his career, he has directed four feature films. A Martin Luther King Jr. biopic is a major step up.

Steven Spielberg, on the other hand, is no stranger to biographical dramas. He directed Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and Lincoln.

This won't be the first swing at a Martin Luther King Jr. biopic. There have been a few swings at making films about King in recent years.

In 2014, acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay directed Selma. David Oyelowo played King, with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Tessa Thompson, and Colmon Domingo in the ensemble. HBO also made the film All the Way, which starred Bryan Cranston and Anthony Mackie as King, in 2016. Spielberg was a producer on that straight-to-streaming film, which was an adaptation of 2014 Broadway production (which Cranston starred in). The film was nominated for eight Emmys the year it was eligible.