Angel City FC soccer player Christen Press is getting honest on the pressure that comes with playing in the World Cup and penalty kicks. After the USWNT has been hit with criticism following their early exit in the Round of 16 versus Sweden, Press is empathizing with the players.

She spoke on the stress that comes with playing such a high pressure environment, especially coming off back-to-back World Cup wins.

“It was very stressful. Even when I wasn’t playing for the USWNT, watching penalty shootouts has always been stressful. It’s a very cruel part of our sport, but there’s nothing like being at a World Cup. Only a few get to understand just how much pressure is on the players during the tournament,” per Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun.

“In 2015 and 2019, we came out of this bubble of pressure and our lives were dramatically changed because it means so much to represent your country in the World Cup. It’s a tremendous responsibility that is tied to winning and tied to getting people to watch. I know how hard it is to play in these games and I know how small the margins are. We have a lot to be proud of, but we also have a lot to get right for the next cycle.”

Though Christen Press was not a part of the 2023 USWNT that went to the World Cup, she was part of both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup wins. Press is currently working her way back to the field after tearing her ACL last December. The injury kept her out of consideration for the 2023 Women's World Cup team.