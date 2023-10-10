Grammy-winning superstar Christina Aguilera is the latest artist to join the Las Vegas residency lineup. The five-time Grammy winner is set to dazzle audiences at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit within The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, starting on December 30 and 31, marking the beginning of a New Year's Eve weekend celebration, iHeartradio reports. Additional show dates will be unveiled this Friday, October 13, as tickets officially become available.

Christina Aguilera at the Grammys

Aguilera expressed her excitement about the upcoming residency, stating, “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before.” She highlighted the unique intimacy of the Voltaire venue, emphasizing her ability to connect with the audience up close and personally, promising a truly modern twist on the performance experience.

Michael Gruber, founder of Voltaire, shared the venue's vision of creating “superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” and praised Aguilera's exceptional talent for contributing to this goal. Aguilera is not the sole artist gracing the Voltaire stage this year; earlier this year, pop sensation Kylie Minogue announced her residency, set to kick off on November 3. Describing the venue as a blend of a '30s cabaret club and Studio 54, Minogue's residency promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts.

Aguilera, known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, recently made headlines with her performance at NYC's Pride Island in June, where she celebrated the LGBTQ community. Amidst her electrifying set, she conveyed a message of unity and self-expression, stating, “There's a lot of bleak things out there right now. We are here tonight and we stand in unison to be free to be ourselves.”

With Christina Aguilera's upcoming Las Vegas residency, fans can anticipate a spectacular fusion of music and artistry, all within the vibrant entertainment capital of the world.