It's clear the bigger the better for the acclaimed director.

After the massive success of Oppenheimer – a bigger-than-life movie — will director Christopher Nolan continue with another giant epic? He indicates that he'd like to keep it that way.

In a recent interview with TIME, he elaborates a bit.

Christopher Nolan discusses why he likes big epic films

When asked about doing a subtle film, it's clear he'd rather not.

Nolan said, “I'm drawn to working at a larger scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is. I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have a responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.”

As for what is next for the director, he didn't say directly in the interview. However, it looks as though his 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet will be re-released in IMAX, according to Variety. In a statement, the director said it “was the way it was intended to be seen, on the largest IMAX and large format screens.”

Other directors recognize his endeavors for wanting to go big.

Denis Villenueuve of Dune: Part Two said, “As an audience member, I have always valued Chris's forward-thinking when it comes to shooting on film and especially in large formats. As directors, we are completely in sync; on Dune, we shot several sequences for IMAX, and I simply loved it, so for Dune: Part Two, we pushed it to 100% of the movie. Working with the IMAX format was the only way to capture the experience of Arrakis, Giedi Prime, and the Imperium for audiences. That is why I am just as eager to see Tenet again, but now in 70mm IMAX, the way they filmed it, to fully appreciate his vision for this incredible film.

It's safe to say BIG things are to come from Christopher Nolan.