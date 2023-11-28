We learned in The Godfather that family is important to the Corleone's. And Dontay Corleone will be returning to his Cincinnati family for one more season

As the unofficial, self-appointed mafia writer for ClutchPoints, it's my job to inform you that Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone will be returning to the Bearcats for the 2024 season. No, Dontay Corleone is not related to the Corleone's of Genco Olive Oil, but my goodness, he might as well be. The young man's name is LITERALLY Don Corleone!

In order to clear up any confusion, and to thwart the notion that anyone affiliated with the Cincinnati football program made Corleone an offer he couldn't refuse, the third-team All-American who is appropriately nicknamed “The Godfather” (duh!) addressed why he's staying in Cincinnati for one more season instead of entering the 2024 NFL Draft, where he's projected from anywhere between a 2nd to 5th round pick.

“It's to help my city out,” Corleone told Pete Thamel of ESPN. “I love my fan base. They are very loyal. I want to end on a high note. I believe in this coaching staff.”

Corleone is from Colerain, Ohio, a town of about 60,000 that's roughly three hours from Cincinnati, so remaining with the Bearcats is personal for him. And after a disappointing first season in the Big 12, where the Bearcats finished with a disappointing 1-8 record in league play, Corleone has his sights set on turning around a Bearcats program that was 53-11 in the five seasons prior to this last one, and had dominated in both the Big East and AAC in year's past.

“Just improving, just winning more games. That's our goal. We know what the Big 12 is like now. Now we know what we have to game-plan for.”

When asked what his goals were for his senior season, Corleone responded: “He's challenged me to be more vocal. Everyone is looking up to me.”

More vocal, huh? Man, I can't wait until one of Dontay Corleone's teammates is slacking off in practice one day next season so Corleone can grab him, shake him, and authoritatively yell at him, “You can act like a man!”