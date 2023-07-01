Cincinnati football will never be the same. The Bearcats officially became newly minted members of the Big 12 Conference Saturday, July 1, and to celebrate, they released a hype video that will properly usher fans into this new era.

It had everything Cincy alumni, loyal supporters and athletes could hope to see. The program's proud and underrated history was deservedly featured, with emphasis also being placed on the present and future.

A nod was made to stars like cornerback Sauce Gardner and the historic 2021-22 trip to the College Football Playoff. Perhaps the most effective way to generate excitement for this new move, though, was by highlighting the bitter rivalry between West Virginia (about 300 miles separates the schools), which resumes this November in Morgantown.

The stakes have arguably never been higher for Cincinnati football, and the entire athletics department in general, following this monumental transition to one of the premier conferences in the country. Success will naturally be much more difficult to attain with the jump in league competition, but just as was mentioned in the hype video, this university has willed its way into sports relevancy time and time again.

“They said one-and-dones,” the narrator said likely alluding to that aforementioned 13-1 campaign that culminated in the postseason. “We say the best is just to come.” The grit and tenacity of the program, which was mirrored by the likes of former Cincinnati basketball head coach Mick Cronin and will hopefully be on full display with new football head coach Scott Satterfield, should still be its defining characteristic in the Big 12 Conference.

Immediate success on the gridiron, court or in any other arena will force the public to acknowledge the Cincinnati Bearcats as a fierce NCAA power. That mission is now well underway in a new home.