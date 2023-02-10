Civ 6 gets three new leaders as it gets its fourth Civ 6 Leader Pack: Rulers of the Sahara DLC.

Civ 6 will soon get the new leaders Ptolemaic Cleopatra, Ramses, and Sundiata Keita in its fourth Leader Pack: Rulers of the Sahara DLC. The three leaders represent some of the most significant leaders in the history of the Saharan region in Africa, with both Ramses and Ptolemaic Cleopatra leading Egypt and Sundiata Keita leading Mali. The three new leaders add variations to the already existing civilizations in the game, with Egypt now having a total of three leaders and Mali with two. The previous Civ 6 Leaders Pack saw the addition of Yongle, Qin Shi Huang the Unifier, and Wu Zetian, different rulers of China. In addition to this, Firaxis also released a special Leader that is not available in the Leaders Pack, Julius Caesar of Rome.

The Leader Abilities of the three new leaders haven’t been revealed yet, but fans won’t have to wait long to find out. Rulers of Sahara will be arriving for those who have purchased the Leader Pass and Anthology Bundles on February 16, 2023. Rulers of Sahara will be followed by two more Leader Packs: The Great Builders and The Rulers of England, which will then add Theodora (Byzantine), Sejong (Korea), Ludwig II (Germany), Elizabeth I (England), Varangian Harald Handrada (Norway), and Victoria – Age of Steam (England).

The new leaders add variety to the gameplay experience as now players have more options for the Leader Abilities that they’d like to bring with them to match the respective civilization that they are playing. On top of this, it adds more intrigue and politics in games as each new Leader also comes with their own agenda and personality that dictate how an AI player would interact with a human player as these Leaders.