Published November 23, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Civ 6 fans are treated by Firaxis with an opportunity to get a free Julius Caesar Civ Leader in the game.

Civilization 6 (Civ 6) is already six years old, but Firaxis continues to add more content to the game in the form of DLCs. While many people who have purchased the game’s expansions will get the new Leaders Pass for free, there is actually one more bonus freebie for anyone who would just spend the time and effort to collect it.

Here’s the steps you need to take to unlock the free Civ 6 Leader Julius Ceasar:

How to Unlock Civ 6 Julius Ceasar FREE Leader

Make sure you own Civilization 6 on the platform of your choice Head to 2K Accounts and log in to your 2K Account. If you don’t have a 2K account, you can create one for free Link your account to Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, or Playstation – depending on where you play Civilization 6 Once linked, Julius Caesar will be unlocked in your game as a DLC on your platform of choice

Julius Ceasar Leader Abilities

While this isn’t the first time Julius Caesar is featured as a leader in a Civ game, his Leader Bonus is something that we haven’t seen from him in his previous appearances. His Leader Bonus – Veni Vidi Vici, reads:

Gains 200 Gold after conquering a city for the first time, and 100 Gold after destroying a Barbarian Outpost. Both amounts become 500 Gold after researching Steel. (Amount based on Standard Speed).

This rewards an aggressive playstyle for a Domination Victory that gives a bonus gold loot when conquering cities and barbarian outposts, solving the usual problem of aggressive civilizations quickly draining their reserves as the war wears on. Paired with Rome’s Civ ability of immediately establishing a trading post on conquered cities, this allows Julius Caesar to wage a prolonged war that would not end until he has conquered the entirety of the enemy civ without fear of economic repercussions.