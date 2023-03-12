Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The fifth of the six Leaders Pass DLCs arrives, ushering in the Great Builders Pack, and introducing three new leaders in Civilization VI. With the addition of three new leaders, the total number of playable Leaders is now up to 64, the largest number of leaders one could play as in any Civilization game to date. Here is everything you need to know about the Civilization VI Leaders Pass DLC Great Builders Pack, including its release date, gameplay details, and more.

Civ 6 Leaders Pass DLC Great Builders Pack Release Date: March 15, 2023

HERE WE GO: meet the 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 🛠️ 🦢 King Ludwig II

👑 Empress Theodora

📚 Sejong the Great Available March 15, 2023! pic.twitter.com/uWnwJLOsgJ — Sid Meier's Civilization (@CivGame) March 8, 2023

The Great Builders Pack for Civ 6’s Leader Pass DLC will be arriving on all platforms on March 15, 2023. Just like previous packs, the Great Builders Pack will automatically be downloaded as long as the player owns the Anthology Bundle or the Leader Pass.

The Great Builders Pass adds Theodora of Byzantium, Ludwig II of Germany, and Sejong of Korea to the Civilization 6 leaders roster. Sejong and Theodora are returning characters from previous games, while it’s Ludwig II’s first foray into Civilization. It’s also worth noting that even if the player owns the Leader Pass if they do not own the Byzantium & Gaul Pack, they will not be able to play as Theodora. The same is true for Sejong of Korea if the player does not have the Rise and Fall expansion pack.

The Great Builders Pass is unique among the Civ 6 Leader Pass DLC packs as it’s the only pack to feature completely new leaders for Civ 6 and does not feature any new personas.

Here are the new leaders’ Leader Abilities:

Theodora: –

Sejong: –

Ludwig II: –

Check back later when this part gets filled up!

After this DLC pack, there will be one more to cap off the Civilization 6 Leaders Pass: The Rulers of England Pack, which will feature Elizabeth I and alternate versions of Harald Handrada and Victoria. The game’s final DLC is expected to come out sometime in April, with the next Civilization game also on the horizon.