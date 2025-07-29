Jersey retirements are a great way to celebrate special NBA figures who took part in a franchise's glorious eras. As a result, the elite company is composed of impactful players who played a huge role in reeling in championships and record-breaking moments. But while it's usually justified when a player gets his jersey number retired, a handful surely raises some eyebrows. Here are the 10 most underserving NBA players to have their jersey retired, ranked.

10. Vlade Divac – Sacramento Kings (#21)

Vlade Divac was an international basketball sensation that warranted a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame. However, while he was an instrumental part of the Sacramento Kings in the early 2000s, there were doubts raised about his jersey retirement with the franchise. The 7-foot-1 big man only had one All-Star Game appearance and averaged only a measly 11.4 points per game in a Kings uniform.

9. Udonis Haslem – Miami Heat (#40)

Udonis Haslem was a key figure in the Miami Heat franchise, having been a part of three NBA title teams and all of the Finals-bound squads. But while his loyalty was immeasurable, a jersey retirement might've been too much in honoring his loyalty and role in the Heat Culture.

Haslem was a big man who simply did his role well, but other than three NBA titles, retiring his jersey might've raised eyebrows. He averaged only 7.5 points per game in his entire career while barely playing in his final 13 seasons in the NBA.

8. Tony Allen – Memphis Grizzlies (#9)

Defense was the bread and butter of Tony Allen. In a Memphis Grizzlies uniform, Allen made six All-Defensive Teams. But while Allen was a fan favorite, he didn't exactly have the numbers or the team success to justify a jersey retirement.

The NBA champion put up only 8.4 points per game in a Grizzlies uniform, and Memphis never won any titles during his tenure. It also didn't help that his jersey retirement announcement nearly coincided with him pleading guilty to the controversial defrauding scheme of the NBA's healthcare plan.

7. Malik Sealy – Minnesota Timberwolves (#2)

Career-wise, Malik Sealy carved out a respectable one. However, not a lot of basketball fans would consider having a jersey retirement ceremony for the 6-foot-8 forward. Sealy averaged just 10.4 points per game with no All-Star appearances to his name in only 113 games. While it was a nice gesture to honor his death due to a car crash, Sealy's production on the court wasn't exactly deserving of a jersey retirement ceremony.

To make matters more interesting, Sealy remains the only player's jersey number to ever be retired by the franchise. However, Kevin Garnett, the greatest player in Timberwolves franchise history, could have his jersey retired in short order now that the Wolves have been sold to new owners who want to repair the Timberwolves' relationship with Garnett. He famously had a beef with previous owner Glen Taylor.

6. Brad Davis – Dallas Mavericks (#15)

Having played for the Dallas Mavericks for 12 years, Brad Davis' jersey retirement by the franchise was probably linked to his lengthy tenure more than his production on the court. In a Mavericks uniform, Davis averaged just 8.6 points per game, which weren't exactly eyebrow raising. Although he was the first Mavs player to ever have his jersey retired by the franchise, loyalty was the main reason for his jersey retirement.

5. Nick Collison – Oklahoma City Thunder (#4)

Speaking of loyalty, the same story can be said about Nick Collison. He played for the Seattle Supersonics before relocating to Oklahoma City. He was seen as a reliable locker room veteran, paving the way for his jersey retirement in 2019. His 14-year NBA career saw him put up just 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, mostly as a reserve big man.

4. Nate Thurmond – Cleveland Cavaliers (#42)

Nate Thurmond, at his best, was a walking double-double threat. In fact, he was one of the best big men back in the day. However, the seven-time NBA All-Star was already way past his prime when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a Cavs jersey, he averaged just 5.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in only 114 outings. Surprisingly, Cleveland still rewarded him with a jersey retirement ceremony.

3. Junior Bridgeman – Milwaukee Bucks (#2)

Junior Bridgeman wasn't exactly a head turner during his playing days. While he played 10 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, Bridgeman was more of a sixth man for the team, averaging 13.9 points per outing. Nonetheless, he never received any accolades with the team. In fact, Bridgeman was more known for his fast food empire than his basketball career, so his jersey retirement probably had more to do with his post-career success than his on-court prowess.

2. Kobe Bryant – Dallas Mavericks (#24)

Kobe Bryant certainly deserves to have his jersey retired, but by the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, Bryant played his entire NBA career with the Purple and Gold. As a result, while it was a classy gesture for Mark Cuban to honor his tragic passing, rewarding Bryant with a jersey retirement in Dallas territory was an odd event, especially with the countless times the Black Mamba tormented the Mavs.

1. Michael Jordan – Miami Heat (#23)

Michael Jordan only played for two teams in his NBA career, the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. Although Jordan is considered as the GOAT for many, he also never played for the Miami Heat. As a result, it took 0 games for him to have his jersey displayed in the Heat's rafters. It was indeed a showcase of respect by Pat Riley, but any basketball fan would agree that the rafters are there to celebrate a franchise's glory days, something Jordan was never a part of.