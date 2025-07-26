Kevin Durant is one of the most polarizing superstars in the NBA. And despite winning an NBA MVP, two NBA titles, and two Finals MVPs, a lot of critics continue to question the legitimacy of his accolades since winning his chips with the Golden State Warriors. And his burden just grew bigger after Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets in a stunning seven-team deal. With Durant's career entering the twilight zone, it's worth looking at what milestones Durant must achieve to rejuvenate his legacy.

5. Kevin Durant must stay healthy

It wasn't long ago when Durant suffered a major injury in his career. Back in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, the two-time NBA champion suffered a torn Achilles. The injury forced him to miss the entire 2019-20 season. Fortunately, Durant has recovered pretty well compared to other NBA players who suffered an Achilles tendon injury. But already nearing 37 years of age, Durant must take extra precautions to take care of his body.

On the bright side, Durant is coming off another strong season individually. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7% shooting from the field. He's expected to be a veteran leader for an up-and-coming Rockets squad. As a result, staying healthy to maintain his individual production how far Houston will go in the upcoming 2025-26 season.

4. Kevin Durant needs to move into Top 5 of NBA's All-Time scoring list

Durant is arguably the best pure scorer of the game. In fact, Durant's career points tally is currently at 30,571. His tally is good for the eight spot in the NBA's all-time scoring list. The new Rockets star would've probably been ranked higher had he not suffered the torn Achilles at the 2019 NBA Finals.

Nonetheless, Durant has a great opportunity to climb up the ranks in the upcoming season. In fact, chances are good that he can possibly leap frog to the fifth spot next year. Currently, Michael Jordan sits fifth with 32,292 points. If Durant can stay healthy and average at least 21 points per game, he should further cement himself as one of the most elite scorers in NBA history.

3. Kevin Durant should settle down with a franchise

Since joining the Warriors, Durant has been the target of critics for his decision to join various powerhouses in an attempt to collect championship rings. While it has worked well for LeBron James, the tactic hasn't produced reasonable results for KD. Although Durant did win two NBA titles with the Warriors, he has been in a championship drought since leaving the Bay Area.

Thus far, Durant failed with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. To make matters more concerning, those teams had sufficient star power to contend. Unfortunately, his tenures there disappointed.

Fortunately, he made the first step in the right direction by joining the Rockets in the offseason. Houston is an up-and-coming contender where Durant will undoubtedly be the main leader set to work with rising stars like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. It's another fresh start that will allow him to lead in his own terms. If Durant can stay put in Houston and avoid another chaotic exit, this will prevent any more damage to his decorated legacy.

2. Kevin Durant needs to win another NBA MVP

Surprisingly, Durant has only had one NBA MVP Award to his name. And that was won way back in 2014, when he was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's possible that the prestigious award has been elusive to his career given that he has been joining several super teams since then. By joining super teams, not only is Durant giving up his individual impact on teams' success, but there have been several worthy candidates who've achieved far greater contributions to their respective teams.

By joining the Rockets, Durant fills a void for them, an efficient offensive engine who can put points on the board from the wings. Houston struggled when Jalen Green started missing shots. A more seasoned Durant theoretically answers those needs, and an MVP-worthy season should elevate the Rockets to elite contender status. Furthermore, winning an MVP at 37 years old surely adds more legitimacy to his legacy while serving as a decent consolation if ever he doesn't bring home another title.

1. Kevin Durant needs to lead another team to an NBA title

Since leaving the Warriors, Durant has been chasing a version of himself that can win gold in his own terms. He failed to do so in Brooklyn and Phoenix, triggering his critics to put him under fire. As a result, winning a championship in Houston can finally ease the burden on his shoulders and silence his doubters.

Critics have targeted Durant for not being able to win without a star-laden powerhouse squad. With Houston, he gets a golden opportunity to take matters into his own hands. The Rockets already have a well-oiled team system in place with some promising young pieces. Durant is expected to be the missing piece who will finally help end their respective title droughts. Ultimately, winning a title should be KD's No. 1 priority at this point in his career to rejuvenate his tarnished legacy.