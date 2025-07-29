Choosing a jersey number is common in playing basketball across all levels. But for some players, there's more that lies beneath the number. For some, it's a way to honor specific events and special persons. And for others, it's a great way to convey a message. Here is a look at the 10 best stories behind an NBA player's jersey number.

10. Metta World Peace – 37

Metta World Peace was a polarizing personality in the NBA. Originally, he was a pesky defender, who even once scuffled with Kobe Bryant in the playoffs. But in surprising fashion, he was eventually recruited by the Los Angeles Lakers before playing an instrumental role in their 2010 championship run.

In the process of joining the Purple and Gold, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year actually chose jersey No. 37, which was a nod to Michael Jackson's Thriller song that topped the Billboard charts for the same number of weeks.

9. Damian Lillard – 0

Damian Lillard recently made headlines after announcing his intention to return to the Portland Trail Blazers. Nonetheless, Lillard has always worn jersey No. 0 throughout his NBA career. The nine-time All-Star reasoned that the No. 0 is similar to the letter “O”, which is the starting letter to places that shaped his basketball career. These include Oakland, Ogden, and Oregon.

8. Gilbert Arenas – 0

Another superstar who wore the No. 0 quite well was Gilbert Arenas, who was nicknamed Agent Zero. The origin story of his chosen jersey number stems from his amateur days. Critics claimed that Arenas would never see a single minute when he attended the University of Arizona. Hence, he chose the No. 0.

Of course, he proved his doubters wrong en route to getting drafted into the NBA. To make matters more interesting, Arenas did continue to wear No. 0 at the NBA level while playing his best years with the Washington Wizards.

7. Kobe Bryant – 24

Lakers fans vividly remember the time when Kobe Bryant wore the No. 8 jersey in his first few years in the NBA, having won a three-peat with Shaquille O'Neal. However, Bryant's career entered a rough road after enduring a dramatic feud against O'Neal while dealing with a sexual harassment case off the court.

But against all odds, the Black Mamba defied his critics and rose above the hate thanks to his crazy work ethic. In the process of shedding away his old personality, Bryant credits his growth in altering his career trajectory, signified by changing his jersey number to 24.

6. LeBron James – 6

LeBron James is arguably the best basketball player in the world, especially after scoring the most points in NBA history. However, he spent the most part of his career wearing No. 23 to honor basketball icon Michael Jordan. However, a move to the Miami Heat made him change to No. 6. He also reverted back to the same number after winning a championship with the Lakers. James revealed that the No. 6 signifies the birthdate of his sons, Bryce and Bronny James.

5. Michael Jordan – 23

A lot of basketball fans still consider Michael Jordan as the GOAT. Jordan certainly made the No. 23 a legendary jersey number, having led the Chicago Bulls to a pair of three-peats. The No. 23, Jordan revealed, was a way of paying homage to his brother, Larry Jordan. Back in high school, the elder Jordan sibling wore 45. The former Bulls star believed that he was only half as good as his brother, settling with jersey No. 23.

4. Kevin Garnett – 2

In a move that surprised many fans across the globe, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were traded to the Brooklyn Nets by the Boston Celtics. In hindsight, the move favored the Celtics, allowing them to get their championship duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. But when Garnett played for the Nets, he chose to wear jersey No. 2. The move was paying homage to his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate, Malik Sealy, who wore the same number before his tragic passing due to a car crash.

3. Shaquille O'Neal – 34

As early as his amateur days up to his first few years in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal often wore either No. 33 or No. 32. However, it was a bit of a shocker when the Big Diesel chose to go with No. 34 when he joined the Lakers.

Although it was due to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's retired jersey numbers, O'Neal actually chose 34 as well to honor his stepfather, Phillip Harrison. O'Neal claimed that Harrison played a huge role in shaping him to be the man that he is today. O'Neal's stepfather wore the same number during his military service.

2. Anthony Edwards – 5

Anthony Edwards is currently one of the best rising stars in the NBA. But prior to the 2023-24 season, fans did notice that Edwards changed his jersey number from 1 to 5. The move was reportedly a nod to his relatives, particularly his mother and grandmother, who both passed away on the fifth of the month. Interestingly, Edwards has worn the same jersey number since his amateur days.

1. Kevin Durant – 35

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the NBA. In fact, a lot of people would even agree that he's the best player to wear jersey No. 35. But surprisingly, 35 is more than just a number of Durant. His number of choice stems from the age of the passing of Charles Craig, his former AAU coach. Craig was murdered in a parking lot when he was only 35 years old. Since then, the Houston Rockets star has been honoring Craig, an important mentor figure who helped Durant reach an elite level of basketball.