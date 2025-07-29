Choosing a jersey number is common in playing basketball across all levels. But for some players, there's more that lies beneath the number. For some, it's a way to honor specific events and special persons. And for others, it's a great way to convey a message. Here is a look at the 10 best stories behind an NBA player's jersey number.

Check out the gallery.

10. Metta World Peace – 37

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (37) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) during the second half at Staples Center.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Metta World Peace was a polarizing personality in the NBA. Originally, he was a pesky defender, who even once scuffled with Kobe Bryant in the playoffs. But in surprising fashion, he was eventually recruited by the Los Angeles Lakers before playing an instrumental role in their 2010 championship run.

In the process of joining the Purple and Gold, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year actually chose jersey No. 37, which was a nod to Michael Jackson's Thriller song that topped the Billboard charts for the same number of weeks.

9. Damian Lillard – 0

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard recently made headlines after announcing his intention to return to the Portland Trail Blazers. Nonetheless, Lillard has always worn jersey No. 0 throughout his NBA career. The nine-time All-Star reasoned that the No. 0 is similar to the letter “O”, which is the starting letter to places that shaped his basketball career. These include Oakland, Ogden, and Oregon.

8. Gilbert Arenas – 0

Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas (0) shows his frustration against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Arco Arena. The Kings defeated the Wizards 112-109.
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Another superstar who wore the No. 0 quite well was Gilbert Arenas, who was nicknamed Agent Zero. The origin story of his chosen jersey number stems from his amateur days. Critics claimed that Arenas would never see a single minute when he attended the University of Arizona. Hence, he chose the No. 0.

Of course, he proved his doubters wrong en route to getting drafted into the NBA. To make matters more interesting, Arenas did continue to wear No. 0 at the NBA level while playing his best years with the Washington Wizards.

7. Kobe Bryant – 24

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers fans vividly remember the time when Kobe Bryant wore the No. 8 jersey in his first few years in the NBA, having won a three-peat with Shaquille O'Neal. However, Bryant's career entered a rough road after enduring a dramatic feud against O'Neal while dealing with a sexual harassment case off the court.

But against all odds, the Black Mamba defied his critics and rose above the hate thanks to his crazy work ethic. In the process of shedding away his old personality, Bryant credits his growth in altering his career trajectory, signified by changing his jersey number to 24.

6. LeBron James – 6

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is arguably the best basketball player in the world, especially after scoring the most points in NBA history. However, he spent the most part of his career wearing No. 23 to honor basketball icon Michael Jordan. However, a move to the Miami Heat made him change to No. 6. He also reverted back to the same number after winning a championship with the Lakers. James revealed that the No. 6 signifies the birthdate of his sons, Bryce and Bronny James.

5. Michael Jordan – 23

Article Continues Below
Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals in Chicago.
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of basketball fans still consider Michael Jordan as the GOAT. Jordan certainly made the No. 23 a legendary jersey number, having led the Chicago Bulls to a pair of three-peats. The No. 23, Jordan revealed, was a way of paying homage to his brother, Larry Jordan. Back in high school, the elder Jordan sibling wore 45. The former Bulls star believed that he was only half as good as his brother, settling with jersey No. 23.

4. Kevin Garnett – 2

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Garnett (2) reacts after missing a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Sleep Train Arena. The Nets won 103-100.
Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

In a move that surprised many fans across the globe, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were traded to the Brooklyn Nets by the Boston Celtics. In hindsight, the move favored the Celtics, allowing them to get their championship duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. But when Garnett played for the Nets, he chose to wear jersey No. 2. The move was paying homage to his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate, Malik Sealy, who wore the same number before his tragic passing due to a car crash.

3. Shaquille O'Neal – 34

From left to right, Los Angeles Lakers former members Jerry West, and James Worthy, and Elgin Baylor, and Phil Jackson and Jamal WIlkes join Shaquille O'Neal for a ceremony to retire his jersey during halftime of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

As early as his amateur days up to his first few years in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal often wore either No. 33 or No. 32. However, it was a bit of a shocker when the Big Diesel chose to go with No. 34 when he joined the Lakers.

Although it was due to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's retired jersey numbers, O'Neal actually chose 34 as well to honor his stepfather, Phillip Harrison. O'Neal claimed that Harrison played a huge role in shaping him to be the man that he is today. O'Neal's stepfather wore the same number during his military service.

2. Anthony Edwards – 5

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the third quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards is currently one of the best rising stars in the NBA. But prior to the 2023-24 season, fans did notice that Edwards changed his jersey number from 1 to 5. The move was reportedly a nod to his relatives, particularly his mother and grandmother, who both passed away on the fifth of the month. Interestingly, Edwards has worn the same jersey number since his amateur days.

1. Kevin Durant – 35

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the NBA. In fact, a lot of people would even agree that he's the best player to wear jersey No. 35. But surprisingly, 35 is more than just a number of Durant. His number of choice stems from the age of the passing of Charles Craig, his former AAU coach. Craig was murdered in a parking lot when he was only 35 years old. Since then, the Houston Rockets star has been honoring Craig, an important mentor figure who helped Durant reach an elite level of basketball.

More NBA News
Tracy McGrady attends the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Tracy McGrady joins stacked NBA on NBC teamBrett Siegel ·
Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Sam Cassell, Scottie Pippen were contacted for Tennessee State job during searchRandall Barnes ·
Collage of images of NBA players from their podcast sets -- with Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson at the center of the collage (with smaller pics of Draymond Green, Paul George, LeBron James, and JJ Redick around them)
EXCLUSIVE: Gilbert Arenas’ podcast host on the rise of NBA podsJosh Silverstein ·
Rockets' Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena with Mount Rushmore in the background
Kevin Durant names 3 legends joining him on small forward Mount RushmoreJosue Pavon ·
Charles Barkley, former NBA player, speaks with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman prior to announcing the sixth overall pick for the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater.
Charles Barkley blasts TNT over ESPN NBA trade in NSFW rantPreston Byers ·
Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (right) and point guard Russell Westbrook (left) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Thunder defeated the Mavericks in overtime 117-114.
10 NBA stars who shouldn’t have left their original teams, rankedSpencer See ·