The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a slew of pitching injuries this year, and star pitcher Clayton Kershaw is now among those who have had issues this season. At this point, Kershaw has some level of inflammation in his left shoulder.

#Dodgers Clayton Kershaw said he is dealing with some inflammation in shoulder, he had a shot yesterday and will pick back up a ball this weekend in Kansas City. He’s optimistic he will make his next start, but will see how he feels then. — Kirsten Watson (@kirsten_watson) June 29, 2023

The pitcher first started to feel the discomfort following his last start against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night. He pitched six scoreless innings in that game and recorded his 10th win of the season.

After pitching against the Rockies, Kershaw took a coritisone injection to stem off any potential problem. The pitcher said he will pick up a ball this weekend when the Dodgers play in Kansas City against the Royals, and he will determine if he can make his next start.

After taking the injection, Kershaw will give his shoulder a chance to relax. The Dodgers have not put him on the Injured List because he will be able to make another start before the All-Star break if the shoulder responds.

Kershaw did say he will not push it if there is any pain or discomfort. “I'm not gonna be stupid about it,” the pitcher told reporters.

The Dodgers are currently in third place in the National League West with a 44-35 record, 2.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks. They also trail the surprising second-place San Francisco Giants.

Clayton Kershaw has a 10-4 record with a 2.55 earned run average with 105 strikeouts and just 24 walks. If he is forced to miss any significant number of starts, it could be a serious blow to a team that has dominated the National League West for the last decade. The Dodgers have won the division in 9 f the last 10 seasons, and have made the postseason in 10 straight years.