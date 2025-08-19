The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again in the heart of the MLB playoff race, and with stakes rising, manager Dave Roberts made a firm decision to stabilize the team’s core heading into the stretch run. His message to Mookie Betts? A clear and direct vote of confidence that aims to restore order atop a potent Dodgers lineup.

In a video shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Dodgers Territory Podcast, hosts Alanna Rizzo and Clint Pasillas asked the Dodgers manager about Betts’ recent slump and his mindset after returning from injury. His response offered a clear glimpse into the Dodgers manager’s leadership style.

“Hey, man, you’re our two-hole hitter indefinitely, so figure it out.”

The message from Roberts, now in his 10th year as manager of the club, was more than just a lineup adjustment—it was a clear signal of trust. Betts had suggested moving down in the order after returning from injury and going just 3-for-19 (.158) with no extra-base hits in his first five games back. But rather than reshuffling the lineup, Roberts committed to him in the No. 2 spot behind Ohtani. The decision brings much-needed continuity to the Dodgers lineup, which has already navigated shifting roles throughout the season due to injuries and experimentation.

The veteran outfielder and infielder, now in his 12th season, remains a foundational piece for Los Angeles. Before fracturing his left hand in June, Mookie Betts was hitting .304 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs through 72 games. While his current batting average has dipped to .242, his track record—two World Series titles with LA and one with Boston—underscores his value when the postseason lights come on.

The Dodgers, sitting at 71-53 and holding one of the top records in the National League as of Monday night, have built their success around a dynamic core. With Ohtani leading off, Betts locked in at two, and Freeman batting third, the structure is clear—and powerful. Keeping Betts in the No. 2 spot not only fuels his confidence but also sets up optimal run production.

As the NL West race tightens, every game takes on added importance. Los Angeles holds a three-game lead over San Diego with 38 games remaining, making consistency more crucial than ever. The club is averaging 5.16 runs per game, trailing only the Milwaukee Brewers, while its .770 team OPS ranks just behind the New York Yankees. That offensive balance, combined with renewed stability in the Dodgers lineup, could prove to be the difference between securing a division title and settling for a Wild Card spot.

Roberts’ message also reflects how top-shelf organizations like the Dodgers blend analytics with psychology. It’s not just numbers—it’s understanding when a player needs structure, not a demotion. Betts’ humility in suggesting a lineup drop met Roberts’ firm belief in his star’s ability to rebound.

With the MLB playoff race tightening, this commitment may serve as the spark Betts needs to find his groove again—just in time for October.