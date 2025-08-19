When it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, few players are as consistent as catcher Will Smith.

Originally drafted by the team in the first round of 2016 before making his debut in 2019, Smith has become one of the best defensive players in the business, all the while becoming a potential batting title leader with his .302 average.

Discussing what he's seen from the 30-year-old as he continues to dazzle during his MLB prime, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts dished out one of the most impressive compliments he could give to his catcher: he's playing like Freddie Freeman 2.0.

“Well, I think he's, uh, Freddie Freeman 2.0. I think that he has really become a much better ball player because of Freddie Freeman, and Will doesn't speak a lot, but he watches,” Roberts explained.

“And I think that he's really learned from Freddie as far as how to take it bats. Um, and behind the plate, he just has a great relationship with our pitchers. Uh, the arm really plays, and I think last year I read that he led major league catchers and caught stealing. So, I said it the other day, I think he's the best catcher in all of baseball and we're lucky to have him.”

When Smith landed in Los Angeles, his situation wasn't too dissimilar from Dalton Rushing's now, with Austin Barnes locked in place as the team's option behind the plate. Fortunately, Smith was able to make each at-bat count, prove his worth as a game-manager, and ultimately became a force so undeniable that he leapfrogged the stalwart to become LA's top option long-term, as his 10-year, $140 million extension clearly proves. While this may frustrate Rushing, as he has to wait his turn for a chance to shine at his natural position, if Freeman continues to play like Freeman 2.0, few will be upset to see him in the lineup more often than not.