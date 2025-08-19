The past few weeks have been a topsy-turvy ride for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They've been slumping quite a bit, even relinquishing the division lead to the San Diego Padres at one point, but they have taken back control of the NL West and have appeared to right the ship somewhat. But the events of their 4-3 Monday night loss to the doormat of MLB, the Colorado Rockies, are sure to frustrate fans who are expecting nothing less than World Series-caliber baseball from the reigning champion.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski faced Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, who already had a solo home run earlier in the game. The southpaw induced a shallow pop fly to right field straight to the path of Teoscar Hernandez, who appeared to have the ball in his sights.

While Hernandez did have the ball in his sights, he was unable to snag it in his glove; he was unable to make the catch that would have been the second out of the inning. Instead, the Rockies scored on the very next at-bat, with Warming Bernabel hitting a run-scoring single off of Wrobleski to send the Dodgers reeling into their 54th defeat of the year in 125 games.

Absolutely inexcusable Dodgers lost on the very next at bat because of this Teoscar Hernandez should not spend another inning playing right field the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/t583OwMX2g — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) August 19, 2025

Warming Bernabel walks off the Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/KAToLa0e32 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 19, 2025

Teoscar Hernandez draws the ire of Dodgers fans

Hernandez remains a mostly beloved member of the Dodgers franchise, especially after his heroics last October. But fans couldn't find a way to excuse Hernandez's poor fielding that ended up costing them the game against the Rockies. Fans are calling for Mookie Betts to return to right field, with Hernandez shifting back to his more natural position at left.

“Even the Dodgers Sportsnet postgame show are calling for Mookie Betts to move back to RF because Teoscar Hernandez is a cone and costing them games,” X user @JoeSportsGuru wrote.

“I tweeted too many negative Teoscar tweets out today, I still like the guy, just wish he didn't play an awful RF… We could have won if we didn't hit like s**t most of the game as well,” @Honestly_Jake added.

“This is one of the sacrifices you have to make with a full-time DH, but he should definitely be in left instead,” @KasselMedia furthered.

“But that would require moving Mookie back to right and dfa Conforto to put teo in left and our front office is too f**king cute to do any of that,” @GreatnessMJD expressed.

“Mookie should be in RF. Period. The Dodgers cut CT3 and are paying the price. Horrible game management by Doc,” @Flap opined.