After a stellar weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers started the new work week with a 4-3 road loss to the Colorado Rockies, who won the series opener in walk-off fashion. Once the game concluded, Mookie Betts reportedly met with Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts.

“After a 4-3 walk-off loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies — a loss set up by two poor plays from right fielder Teoscar Hernández — Mookie Betts met with manager Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, in Roberts’ office,” Kevin Baxter of the L.A. Times wrote.

While it is not known what the meeting entailed, many have speculated that it could have possibly revolved around a position change that could send Betts back to the outfield.

While Betts has been the club’s primary shortstop, he may be more of an asset in the outfield as the Dodgers look to win their second straight title. Hernandez has not been a particularly good fielder this season. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the third percentile in Fielding Run Value.

During Monday's loss, Hernandez misplayed an Ezequiel Tovar fly ball that would have been the second out of the ninth inning. Tovar advanced to second base on the play, and Warming Bernabel drove in the winning run on the next at-bat.

The Dodgers could consider moving Hernandez to left field and switching Betts from shortstop to right field. Los Angeles made an extremely similar decision last season. Betts played right field as the team won the 2024 World Series.

It is also possible that the meeting was held to address Betts’ relatively quiet season at the plate. But, the 32-year-old has enjoyed a spike in productivity over the past few weeks.

The Dodgers lead the National League West with a 71-54 record, and it appears as though they are attempting to align their defense for another October push.