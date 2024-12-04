Has Clemson basketball officially arrived? Although the Tigers advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, many fans probably dismissed them as a typical March Madness meteorite that would simmer down the following season. Well, that does not appear to be the case whatsoever.

The ACC squad earned a signature 70-66 victory against No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season while delivering a joyous night that fans will cherish for a long time. Jaeden Zackery, who made multiple key drives to the basket, led the way with 13 points in a game in which Clemson shot under 37 percent as a team. The defense returned the favor and prevailed in a rock fight, paving the way for the crowd to storm the court.

Tigers head coach Brad Brownell believes his team's effort, along with the energy emanating from Littlejohn Coliseum, is a testament to what Clemson hoops has accomplished.

“Obviously, to have Kentucky come to Littlejohn {shows that} people are recognizing that we've had a good program here for about the last seven or eight years,” the school's most winningest basketball HC told the media after the game, per TigerNet.com's Grayson Mann.

“People that watched this game, people that came, I don't know why you wouldn't want to come play basketball here. This is an unbelievable environment, program on the rise, really good facilities… and we have great kids that care about the right things and play the right way. I'm really proud and happy for our players.”

Expand Tweet

Clemson basketball is riding an incredible wave of momentum

Kentucky may not carry quite the same aura without John Calipari on the sidelines, but Mark Pope's squad entered the ACC-SEC Challenge with tremendous momentum and optimism. Clemson showed impressive grit, won the turnover margin (eight to 12) and iced the matchup on the free throw line. Through Brownell's leadership, this group should continue to be a nuisance this season.

Scratch that, Clemson basketball is earning the right to be acknowledged as a true force in the sport, not just an obstacle. The Tigers (8-1) have a little time to appreciate their latest feat before shifting their focus to a Saturday conference road game versus the Miami Hurricanes (3-5).