The Clemson Tigers football team hasn't reached the College Football Playoff since 2020, when they were defeated by Ohio State 49-28. The Tigers haven't won a bowl game since the following season when they defeated Iowa State 20-13. Last year, they were dominated by a resurgent Tennessee Volunteers team in the Orange Bowl, losing 31-14. However, they have maintained their dominance in the ACC conference, winning seven out of the last eight conference title games. But after securing two national championships in 2016 and 2018, what is the outlook for the Tigers heading into 2023? Let's make some bold predictions for the Tigers.

4. Clemson football will have a top 25 offense

Looking at the statistics from Clemson's offense in the last season, they weren't that disappointing. While they didn't quite meet the standards set by players like Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Deshaun Watson, Hunter Renfrow, Sammy Watkins, and others, they performed adequately. DJ Uiagalelei played a significant role in the offense's struggles. Uiagalelei had encountered difficulties since the previous season when he was expected to follow in the footsteps of the Clemson greats like Watson and Lawrence before him. Uiagalelei, who has since transferred to Oregon State, mentioned that the scheme at Clemson had become overly “basic,” prompting his departure.

Head coach Dabo Swinney made a significant decision after last year's season by replacing offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, who had only held the position for one season, with Garrett Riley, TCU's offensive coordinator. Streeter was promoted after Tony Elliot left for Virginia to become their head coach. Streeter had served as an assistant with Clemson for the preceding six years.

Riley, who is the younger brother of USC's Lincoln, brings an explosive offense that has the potential to rejuvenate a unit that ranked 45th in the nation for total offense last season. TCU was ranked 27th. With Clemson possessing superior athletes compared to TCU's last season, Riley will have more creative options for his play-calling. Clemson's offense could experience a significant improvement this season.

3. Clemson will continue to struggle to find a WR1

Once known as “Wide Receiver U” due to the success of players like DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Martavis Bryant, Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow, and Tee Higgins, Clemson has struggled to establish a standout wide receiver corps over the last couple of seasons. The group raises more questions than answers once again, as the Tigers aim to restore their dominance in a position they controlled for years. They will rely on new offensive coordinator Riley to develop potential starters such as Beaux Collins (Jr), Antonio Williams (So), Adam Randall (So), and Cole Turner (RS Fr). The question remains: Who will emerge as the WR1?

2. Cade Klubnik will be the quarterback Clemson has been seeking

We have seen only glimpses of Cade Klubnik's potential thus far. In 10 games last season, he accumulated 697 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Despite the excitement generated by the Riley hire and Klubnik's talent, this appears to be a promising match that could propel Clemson to success in 2023. Even as a sophomore, Klubnik is likely to have standout moments as he adapts to Riley's new offensive scheme, leading the team forward. He could easily secure a spot on the All-ACC Second Team. While facing competition from players like Drake Maye and Jordan Travis within the conference, achieving this would be challenging. However, maintaining a completion percentage close to 60%, with around 30 touchdowns and a maximum of 10 interceptions, could position him for success.

1. Clemson football will miss the College Football Playoff once again

Despite my belief in the quality of this year's Clemson team, I'm hesitant to invest in their return to the playoff. Florida State poses a formidable challenge, aiming to build on their 10-win season from the previous year. Additionally, there are more strong contenders for the playoff this year compared to previous years. The SEC might secure two spots as they have in the past, and teams like Texas and several Pac-12 teams like USC, Washington, and Oregon are in the mix. While it's possible for a one-loss ACC team to make the playoff, it's far from guaranteed.

Clemson's schedule isn't favorable this year either. They kick off the season against Duke on Labor Day night, facing a Blue Devils team that won nine games last season. They'll host Florida State, travel to Miami, and then head to Raleigh to play against the Wolfpack. November presents their toughest challenge, potentially facing three out of four ranked teams, starting with a home game against Notre Dame, followed by North Carolina, and then facing South Carolina on the road. Considering this, Clemson might be looking at another season with at least two losses, which would likely keep them out of the playoff.