The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't simply throw away their final pick of the 2023 MLB Draft when they surprisingly selected Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei. The Dodgers think there's a “serious” chance that DJ Uiagalelei could become part of their minor-league system, according to Los Angeles VP of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino.

Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State from Clemson for the 2023 college football season. The Dodgers' last draft pick never played collegiate baseball at Clemson, last competing in the sport competitively at St. John Bosco High School. Still, the Dodgers believe that the quarterback could possibly become a professional baseball player when his time as a college football player comes to an end.

“I know he's putting football first,” Gasparino said of Uiagalelei, via The Los Angeles Times. “I know this is a big season for him & his NFL Drafts status. We just want to keep him in play.”

Dodgers VP of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino said "we think there's a serious chance" that D.J. Uiagalelei winds up as part of their system. Acknowledged it's a big season for the Oregon St. QB for football, but wants to "keep the conversation going as as a possibility." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 12, 2023

Whether or not Uiagalelei gets picked in the 2024 NFL Draft will likely be determined by how he performs in his first season with Oregon State. The quarterback transferred after a pair of disappointing years with Clemson. Uiagalelei was much improved in his second year as the Tigers' starter, though he failed to meet lofty expectations.

Recent history would suggest that the Dodgers know what they're doing in the draft more so than any other MLB team. Los Angeles has found homegrown stars Will Smith, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Gavin Lux in the draft.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Dodgers had the second-best farm system in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.