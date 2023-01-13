The Clemson Tigers have made a big addition to their coaching staff, bringing in Garrett Riley as their new offensive coordinator. Riley most recently served as TCU’s OC, helping the Horned Frogs reach the National Championship. He’s also the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Clemson fired their former OC Brandon Streeter on Thursday. Less than a few hours later, it was reported that Riley would be joining the Tigers as their new OC, via Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated.

While he may be the younger brother of Lincoln, Garrett made a name for himself as TCU’s offensive coordinator this past season. The Horned Frogs ranked 27th nationally in total offense, averaging 455 yards per game. TCU ranked 31st in rushing offense (193.3 YPG) and 39th in passing offense (261.7 YPG).

All three of those totals are better than what Clemson put up this season. The Tigers ranked 48th in total offense (410.3 YPG), 66th in passing offense (232.4 YPG) and 47th in rushing offense (177.9).

Before he was the OC at TCU, Garrett Riley spent time as the offensive coordinator at SMU. He has worked his way up the ranks since becoming an FBS coach in 2013. Now with the Tigers, he’ll have another opportunity to show off his offensive prowess.

Swinney will be looking for Riley to make an immediate impact. While Clemson finished the year 11-3, the Tigers haven’t qualified for the College Football Playoff since 2019. Swinney will hope that Riley can breathe some life into the Tigers while Riley is looking to prove he is much more than just Lincoln’s brother.