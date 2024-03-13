Clint Capela’s net worth in 2024 is $20 million. Capela is a center for the Atlanta Hawks. He once led the NBA in rebounding. Let’s take a closer look at Clint Capela’s net worth in 2024.
What is Clint Capela’s net worth in 2024?: $20 million
Clint Capela’s net worth in 2023 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.
Clint Capela was born on May 18, 1994, in Geneva, Switzerland. He attended the Institut national du sport, de l’expertise et de la performance or INSEP in Paris where Capela honed his basketball skills.
After attending INSEP, Capela went on to play for two seasons for French professional basketball club Elan Chalon of LNB Pro A. In two seasons Capela averaged 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 66 percent from the field overall. During his final season, Capela was named Pro A Rising Star and Pro A Most Improved Player.
Clint Capela is drafted by the Rockets
After his stint with Elan Chalon, Capela declared for the 2014 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Houston Rockets selected Capela in the first round with the 25th overall pick. Shortly after, Capela signed a two-year rookie deal worth $2.43 million with the Rockets, according to Spotrac.
In his rookie season, Capela only saw limited action. In just 12 games, the Swiss Center averaged 2.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in only 7.5 minutes per game.
After that, Capela continued to earn his keep in the Rockets rotation. Capela had a respectable 2016-17 season, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game on 64 percent shooting from the field.
In order to hone his skills, the Rockets assigned Capela to the team’s G-League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 38 games, the 6-foot-10 center put up 16.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per outing while shooting 60 percent from the field overall.
Clint Capela’s contract extension with the Rockets
It was in the 2017-18 season where Capela established himself as a top-tier center. The 6-10 bruiser put up 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting a league-leading clip of 65 percent. In the 2018 offseason, the Rockets rewarded Capela with a five-year contract extension worth $90 million, based on a report by Bleacher Report.
Since signing the lucrative deal, Capela continued to be a double-double machine for the Rockets. In his final year at Houston, Capela averaged a monstrous 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds double-double stat line.
Clint Capela is traded to the Hawks
The @ATLHawks have acquired Clint Capela and Nene from the Rockets in a 4-team trade. The Hawks traded Evan Turner and a first round pick via the Nets. pic.twitter.com/XMROqNoNRL
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 5, 2020
In 2020, Capela found himself as part of a four-team trade between the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets.
The deal that also involved the likes of Noah Vonleh, Juan Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt, Shabazz Napier, Malik Beasley, Evan Turner, Gerald Green, Jordan Bell, Robert Covington, Keita Bates-Diop, and a handful of draft picks landed Capela in Atlanta.
In his first season with the Hawks, Capela averaged 15.2 points to go along with a career-high 14.3 boards per game. His rebounding tally was good enough to crown Capela as the rebounding leader of the NBA.
Clint Capela’s contract extension with the Hawks
After his emphatic 2020-21 season, the Hawks secured the services of Capela by signing him to a lucrative two-year contract worth $46 million, based on reports.
Since then, the Hawks have relied on Capela as the team’s resident starting center, thanks to his rim protection, accuracy in the shaded area, and as a double-double threat. In the ongoing 2023-24 season, Capela is producing 11.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game on 56 percent shooting from the field.
Clint Capela’s other endeavors
Aside from playing in the NBA, Capela also showcases his talents for Switzerland’s men’s basketball team internationally. He has represented Switzerland on three occasions, including the Eurobasket 1st Qualifying Tournament, Eurobasket 2nd Qualifying Round, and at the Eurobasket 2021 Pre-qualifiers. In FIBA play, Capela is putting up 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
Given Capela’s rise as one of the premium centers in the NBA, it isn’t surprising that several brands wanted to partner up with the Swiss center. Some of these brands include Swiss watch brand Richard Mille, Beats by Dre, and sportswear giant Nike.
While Capela is often busy making his presence felt for the Hawks in the NBA, he is also making a positive impact in the community.
The onetime NBA rebounding leader serves as the founder of the CC15 Foundation. According to its website, the CC15 Foundation aims to provide assistance to children in foster care and of those from low-income families, in terms of resources, opportunities, and etc.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Clint Capela’s net worth in 2024?