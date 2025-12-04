NBA commissioner Adam Silver remains a busy man as the year comes to a close. Part of his job is to ensure the viability of the league, while also protecting the interest of the fans.

Silver attended the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. In the second quarter, he joined the broadcast panel to discuss the state of the NBA.

He admitted that while the high-scoring games have been a treat, teams should also hike it up on the defensive end.

“People love scoring, but the one thing I think maybe the league over-calibrated in terms of offense at times, because what fans clearly love too is defense,” said Silver.

“I think what we're seeing is a pace that people enjoy. They want to see physical defense. They don't want to see things that are unsportsmanlike, but they want to see guys body up and stuff.”

"People love scoring, but one thing I think maybe the league over-calibrated in terms of offense at times, because what fans clearly love too, is defense… they wanna see physical defense." —NBA commissioner Adam Silverpic.twitter.com/2eshYIipH9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Ironically, as Silver was sharing his thoughts, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle received a technical foul after complaining that Jarace Walker was fouled by Bruce Brown during a physical play.

Offense in the league has increased to unprecedented levels over the past few years. Last season, the average scoring in the NBA was around 115 points. This season, incidentally, the Nuggets are the highest-scoring team with 125.1 points entering the game against Indiana.

Five other teams are averaging at least 120 points: The Miami Heat, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks, and the Chicago Bulls.

In contrast, the Thunder are the only squad holding opponents to below 110 points per game.