James Harden wants to retire with his current team, but that's not a new feeling for him.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden has changed the way the team plays basketball, and has allowed Kawhi Leonard as well as Paul George to be the best versions of themselves. Harden, however, has a very important decision to make with his contract this offseason.

Following Kawhi Leonard's extension last week, it's widely expected that Paul George will follow and sign his own extension. That leaves James Harden, who will enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

According to a report by Chris Haynes of Turner Sports during the Clippers-Thunder broadcast Tuesday night, James Harden wants to retire with the LA Clippers.

Harden was asked about the report following the game and confirmed his intentions to re-sign with the Clippers and finish his career in Los Angeles.

“I thought the same thing last year, the last team I was on,” James Harden said following Tuesday's win. “That’s why I did all those sacrifices but I’m here, home. We have an opportunity. I want to be able to keep the core together for a few years and I haven’t had those opportunities the last few years so things are going well and I’m happy.”

James Harden on reports that he wants to retire with Clippers: “I thought the same thing last year, the last team I was on. That’s why I did all those sacrifices, but I’m here, home. We have an opportunity. I want to be able to keep the core together for a few years and I… pic.twitter.com/iyy8sIFKoH — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 17, 2024

Now that he's back home, James Harden has been able to solely focused on chemistry with his teammates and the ultimate goal of bringing a championship to the City of Angels' other team.

After starting out 0-5 with Harden on the team, the Clippers have won 23 of their last 30 games. The 23-7 record over the last 30 is the best mark during that span in the entire NBA, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics in pursuit.

In 35 games this season, James Harden is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 41.9 percent from three.