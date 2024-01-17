The Clippers guard is happy with his situation.

After a slow start integrating James Harden after acquiring the guard from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

The Clippers are 17-4 in their last 21 games, and Harden is fitting in well. Now the veteran guard is saying that he wants to retire with the Clippers alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, according to Chris Haynes on ‘Inside the NBA' during TNT's broadcast of Clippers vs. Thunder:

Said Haynes, “He’s reached the realization that this is the place he wants to end his career. He talked about Kawhi Leonard getting his extension done, Paul George seeming like he’s on the verge…He’s hoping to fall into the loop right after them. He’s gonna be a free agent this summer, and he said he wants to sign a long-term deal to end his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. He said this is one of the better medical staffs he’s ever been a part of, he said Tyronn Lue is the best head coach he’s played for and he said he has every reason and every aspiration to end everything here. He likes this core and he wants to stick things out with this core. He said he believes they have unfinished business to attend to.”

With the Clippers, Harden is averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in just under 34 minutes per game. He's also shooting a solid 46 percent from the floor and 42 percent from the 3-point line.

Harden's contract expires after this season. It sounds like the Clippers will have the inside track to re-sign him after they signed Leonard to an extension and turned their attention to George.