The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t come out of Fiserv Forum smelling like roses on Thursday night. Neither Kawhi Leonard nor Paul George were able to stop the Milwaukee Bucks from completing a monster comeback on their home floor – and NBA Twitter made sure to let them know.

The Clippers held a 21-point lead midway through the second half but saw that erased in a hurry, thanks in large part to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 54-point eruption. It’s the Bucks star’s second-highest point total for his career and the third time in the last 11 games he’s dropped a 50-piece.

Giannis brought the 50-piece but it was the Clippers who reminded fans of the annoyingly catchy Burger King commercials that keep coming – just like the team’s endless isolations on offense.

The Clippers managed to force two turnovers in the game’s final 32 seconds to get two cracks at getting a game-winning basket. Both times they went with a Kawhi Leonard isolation that just infuriated onlookers watching at home.

A handful didn’t just clown the Clippers for their non-stop isos, but rather exactly what kind of isolations they were getting. They do have two great iso threats, but many felt they weren’t put into the position to get the right matchups on them.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Jrue Holiday, Kawhi Leonard, Bucks, Clippers

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Paul George

Clippers’ Norman Powell reacts to lack of shots late vs. Bucks as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George failed

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Kawhi Leonard, New Balance, Kawhi III

Kawhi Leonard to debut New Balance ‘Kawhi III’ vs. Bucks

Tomer Azarly ·

Kawhi and Paul George combined for a ghastly 2 of 13 in the final frame, which saw their third option in Norman Powell as the more efficient scorer down the stretch. The Clippers played him throughout the entire fourth quarter without a single minute of rest but LA couldn’t muster the right offensive mix to stem the tide.

The Clippers’ arrow is still trending up as they’ve won six of their past eight games. But the loss to the Bucks emphasizes they’re far from where they need to be in order to win a title.