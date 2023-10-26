James Harden has been asking for a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers system for the longest time now. A lot of speculation suggests that he aims to join Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George in the Los Angeles Clippers system. But, there has been a huge update following Harden's half-hearted interest in joining the Joel Embiid-led Sixers on the road this season. And, it might not please Clippers fans who want The Beard to play for them.

Adrian Wojnarowski just dropped a bomb live on NBA on ESPN. And, it might have the Sixers looking for another trade partner that's interested in James Harden.

“At least for the foreseeable future, the Clippers are stepping back from these trade talks about Sixers guard James Harden. They are essentially pausing them… The Clippers may revisit this at some point,” Woj revealed during his latest ESPN appearance.

This may mean that Trent Redden has still not gotten an offer worthy of any of his players. Notably, the team did not want to trade Terance Mann.

Now, the Clippers have not shown any interest in acquiring any player who is of the same level as Harden. All of this leads to the same squad competing to get wins for them during the span of the 82-game season.

Harden, on the other hand, was willing to rejoin Joel Embiid and the Sixers system. But, there have been certain restrictions placed on him prior to his return. It seems like a trade, whether it involves the Kawhi Leonard-led squad or not, will be the only way to fix this conundrum.