The start of the NBA's regular season is officially less than a week away, and James Harden is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Los Angeles Clippers are the only ones linked to any Harden trade, but Tyronn Lue doesn't believe that is hanging over Terance Mann or any players' heads with the preseason winding down.

The Clippers played their second-to-last preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, one week before they open up the regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers. As of Wednesday morning, reports are that the Clippers and Sixers are not close on a trade agreement for James Harden. The Sixers are reportedly looking to acquire Terance Mann and two first round picks, while the Clippers are reportedly not including Mann in any trade packages.

When asked if there's any concern about the James Harden trade talks bleeding into the Clippers' locker room, Tyronn Lue was adamant his team is focused on each other and starting the season off strong.

“No, I don’t think so,” Lue said. “I like the team we have right now. We have a great unit and I’m just focused on our guys that are in the locker room and they’re the same way. We’ve had a great camp. Camp isn’t over until the 25th [of October], but so far we’ve been great just locking in, paying attention to detail on both sides of the basketball and that has to be our mindset all season long. And so that’s what we’re focused on right now.

“We’re not focused on that at all. We’re just focused on one another being here and getting better every day.”

Terance Mann, whose name has been thrown around in different trade scenarios, has now allowed any of the trade speculation on social media distract him.

“He's just mature and he understands the business,” Lue added before Thursday night's preseason finale. “And the good thing about it is your name's (on) all social media, whether it's true or not. Teams like T-Mann and we love T-Mann as well. So that's a good position to be in. It's different when guys don't want you, then you're out of the league.

“But we love T-Mann and T-Mann is going to be here, so we're not really worried about what they're saying outside and all the speculations or whatever. It's a good thing to be wanted, I'll tell you that.”

The Clippers are the only team reportedly interested in trading for James Harden, who opted into the final year of his deal with Philly for the 2023-24 season worth $35.6 million. He also has a 15 percent trade kicker, which would up the outgoing salary on the Clippers end in any potential trade.

According the Sam Amick of The Athletic, James Harden has not been with the Sixers since Sunday, missing a game and practice without presenting an excuse to the team. Reports from The Athletic suggest Harden is dealing with a personal matter.

The Sixers guard reportedly remains unhappy that he hasn't been traded yet with the regular season set to tip off in five days.