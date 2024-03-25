Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden faced off for the first time this season against his former team the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and it didn't go well.
The Clippers were dominated throughout the entire 121-107 loss, and Harden had a limited, but still relatively effective 12 points and 14 assists on 5-13 shooting from the floor. He did go 0-6 from behind the 3-point line.
After the game, Harden left before speaking to the media, and his former Houston Rockets teammate Chandler Parsons didn't like it:
"It's such a bad look. It's no story if you just talk and you own up to it and say you had an off night."
Chandler Parsons on James Harden not talking to the media following the Clippers home loss to the Sixers on Sunday 🗣
He then elaborated on why avoiding the media is a bad idea, “It's just never a good idea. It's never smart. It pisses the media off, and now if it's an individual thing you've got with a reporter, he's just going to ask you again next game. You're not going to be able to duck him forever. So, I wish guys would stop doing this, because it just creates such a negative buzz and it's never going to help your team.”
Harden's season so far
Harden has slotted in nicely with the Clippers after that initial feeling-out period last fall. The Beard is putting up 17.2 points and a team-high 8.5 assists per game in Los Angeles. He's had double-digit points and assists in each of his last three games.
There was initial concern among Clippers fans that Harden's acquisition was a poor decision and that the team wouldn't be able to find enough shots for Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook, but Harden has slotted in to a facilitating role quite easily while still picking his spots in terms of shot selection.
With the Clippers currently 44-26 and in fourth place in the NBA Western Conference standings, the real question facing Harden and the team is whether they are equipped enough to make a deep playoff run. They certainly have the talent and veteran savvy of a group that looks to be capable of reaching the Western Conference Finals. But do they have enough to get past the Denver Nuggets?
If the Clippers are going to be able to pose a significant threat in the West, they'll certainly need Harden to contribute. Historically, he has struggled in the playoffs as the game becomes more physical and he's less able to finesse his way to the foul line. Perhaps, as the team's third-option in 2024, this will be the year that Harden steps up in the playoffs while his team makes a significant run.
Up next for the Clippers – Los Angeles hosts the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.