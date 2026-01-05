It's way too early for the Baltimore Ravens and their fans to think of anything related to the off-season. They are still processing their 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a loss that culminated in Tyler Loop's missed 44-yard field goal attempt with no time on the clock.

With that being said, don't expect anything to really change for the Ravens in the future, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it is highly likely that the Ravens don't fire head coach John Harbaugh, given his contract situation, but that some staff and personnel changes may be on the way.

Other than that, nothing really monumental.

From Up to the Minute with @TomPelissero: Breaking down the futures of #Ravens coach John Harbaugh and #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

With their 8-9 record, the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Their season was overshadowed by a slow start and by injuries plaguing QB Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, Harbaugh signed a three-year extension in March worth $16-$17 million annually, making him the third-highest-paid coach in the NFL.

Harbough has been the head coach since 2008. Since then, he has led the Ravens to 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2013. In 2019, he was named Coach of the Year for an 11-2 season.

A look at who the Ravens might do away with in the offseason

While Harbough's job is secure, other staff might not be so fortunate. According to Josh Tolentino of The Baltimore Sun, some changes are expected among other staff and the front office.

One of which is defensive coordinator Zach Orr, and whether he would return for a third year. He's been criticized for facilitating over-defensive inconsistency. Additionally, offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently signed a contract extension, but given the inconsistency of the offense, his future is not entirely secure.

Additionally, Anthony Miller of Sports Illustrated reports that two front-office members might land jobs with other teams. Mark Azevedo, Director of Player Personnel, and Nick Matteo, Vice President of Football Administration, might become GMs for different NFL teams.