The Los Angeles Clippers have been playing solid basketball as of late, currently sitting at 29-23, good for sixth place in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture. A large part of the reason why the Clippers have been so successful has been the play of point guard James Harden, who has been able to turn back the clock this year and look somewhat close to the Houston Rockets version of himself.

Recently, Harden was rewarded for his efforts on the 2024-25 season with yet another All-Star selection, and now, the former league MVP is getting one hundred percent real on the honor.

“I mean, it’s not about me, it’s about the team,” Harden said, per Law Murray of The Athletic. “All-Star nod is a reflection of this team and what we’ve accomplished and what people from the beginning of the season thought we were going to do. That’s one of the reasons the Arizona trip happened, one of the reasons. The other is just me being a leader. I wanted to get guys on the same page as quickly as possible.”

Can the Clippers compete this year?

As is almost always the case with Los Angeles, the answer to that question will probably come down to the reliability of Kawhi Leonard's knees.

Leonard missed the opening portion of this season due to a knee injury, the same one that bothered him throughout the playoffs last season and cut his run with Team USA short prior to this year's Summer Olympics.

Leonard has since returned from the injury and put together some solid games, but he hardly has resembled the former MVP candidate version of himself that the Clippers will need him to be in order to compete with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and now, apparently, the new-look Los Angeles Lakers in the West.

Still, with Harden playing at such an elite level, the Clippers should be able to hold down the fort while they wait for Leonard to ramp up back into prime shape.

In any case, Los Angeles will next take the floor on Wednesday evening at home vs the Memphis Grizzlies.